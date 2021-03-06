Big plays help Whitworth topple Puget Sound, remain unbeaten

From staff reports

TACOMA – Struggling to move the football on the ground, Whitworth’s offense produced a handful of big plays Saturday and defeated Puget Sound 30-12 to sweep their two-game series this season.

The victory boosted Whitworth to 3-0, clinching the best record among the three Washington teams in the Northwest Conference. The Pirates are scheduled to finish the shortened season next week at home against Pacific Lutheran.

Against the Loggers (2-2), junior quarterback Jaedyn Prewitt turned over the football on each of the Pirates’ first two drives with an interception and then a fumble, but after that his play steadied.

Prewitt found junior Ethan Peloquin for a touchdown, his fifth in three games, to give Whitworth a 7-0 early lead.

The Loggers’ Silas Washington answered with a 58-yard touchdown run, and UPS was poised to tie the game with an extra point. But the attempt was blocked and Colten Chelin ran it all the way back to give the Pirates two points and a 9-6 lead.

UPS got the ball back immediately by recovering an onside kick, and on the next play Duncan Varela dashed 53 yards to give the Loggers a 12-9 lead. Their 2-point attempt failed.

Late in the half, after throwing his second interception, Prewitt found Andrew Meredith in the middle of the field. Meredith dashed all the way for a 77-yard touchdown that gave the Pirates the lead for good.

Prewitt finished 13 of 21 for three touchdowns – J.J. To’oto’o caught a 32-yard score in the fourth quarter – and 208 yards. The Pirates gained just 42 yards rushing on 20 attempts.

Unlike when the teams met at the Pine Bowl in February, the Loggers dominated time of possession, holding the football for more than 38 minutes.

But their offense struggled, especially after halftime when they gained just 90 yards.

Whitworth senior Bryce Hornbeck returned an interception 11 yards for a third-quarter touchdown.

The Pirates had six sacks, including two each for freshman Tanner Sullins and senior RudyJay Keopuhiwa.