Gonzaga trio named to Wooden Award ballot

Gonzaga senior Corey Kispert, sophomore Drew Timme and freshman Jalen Suggs are among 15 players on the Wooden Award national ballot.

Gonzaga was the only program with three candidates. Illinois and Villanova both had two. The 15 players are candidates for the Wooden Award Trophy presented to the nation’s most outstanding player and for the Wooden Award All-America team.

Kispert was named West Coast Conference Player of the Year after averaging 19.5 points and hitting 55.6% from the floor.

Timme, a first-team All-WCC selection, led the conference in field-goal percentage (65.1) and was second in scoring 18.9.

Suggs averaged 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals to earn first-team All-WCC honors.

Others to make the Wooden ballot: Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky; Jared Butler, Baylor; Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dsonmu, Illinois; Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State; Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Luka Garza, Iowa; Collin Gillespie and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; E.J. Liddell, Ohio State; and Evan Mobley, USC.