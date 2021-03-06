Greater Spokane League football: Late TD catch by Mason Emerson lifts Pullman over North Central

Mason Emerson hauled in a touchdown pass with 16 seconds left and the extra point by Jaxon Patrick allowed Pullman to edge North Central 7-6 in a Greater Spokane League 2A game at Union Stadium on Saturday.

After a stalled drive, the Greyhounds (1-1) elected to punt with around 3 minutes to go from their 34. North Central couldn’t pick up a first down and punted back to Pullman with 42 seconds remaining.

After two quick incompletes, Alex Wills hit Tanner Barbour on the right sideline to convert a third-and-10 to the NC 22. An offside call moved it up five yards, then Wills found Emerson in the right corner for the tying score – and Patrick drilled the extra point with 16 seconds left.

North Central (0-1) hit a long completion to get to midfield, but its last play ended with QB Carter Strom being spun down without a throw.

Wills finished 6 of 18 for 91 yards for the Greyhounds. Emerson had 15 carries for 61 yards.

Strom completed 9 of 13 attempts for 76 yards. Jordan Dever made six catches for 43 yards and Maxx Richmond carried 19 times for 51 yards for NC.

Both teams had their most promising offensive drives in the first half end in turnovers in the end zone.

Late in the first quarter, North Central had fourth-and-long at the Pullman 16. Strom was flushed from the pocket and his desperation heave into the end zone was pulled down by Pullman’s Barbour for a touchback.

Late in the second quarter Pullman recovered a fumble and put together a nine-play drive, including a 22-yard completion from Wills to Barbour. The Greyhounds had second-and-goal at the NC 5, and Emerson went off-tackle for an apparent score, but the ball was jarred loose at the goal line and North Central gathered it for a touchback.

In the third, NC had a 10-play drive stall at the Pullman 16. A botched snap on a field goal attempt turned the ball over, but on the next play Pullman fumbled, giving NC the ball at the Greyhound 17.

Strom connected with Devers on the ensuing play for the first score of the game, but the two-point conversion attempt failed.

Clarkston 27, East Valley 6: Nic Schofield scored three rushing touchdowns and passed for one and the Bantams (1-1) beat the visiting Knights (0-1) in a GSL 2A game.