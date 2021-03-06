Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic sidelined by knee strain

Associated Press

PEORIA, Ariz. – Seattle Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic will be sidelined due to a strained adductor muscle in his left knee.

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said an MRI on Saturday revealed the injury. No timeline was given for the outfielder’s return.

“While disappointed that Jarred will be sidelined, we are relieved that the long-term outlook is positive,” Dipoto said. “We all look forward to seeing him back on the field in the near future.”

Kelenic appeared to be injured during his first at-bat on Friday against the Chicago White Sox. Kelenic reached on an error but appeared bothered after reaching first base. Kelenic remained in the game and was replaced an inning later.

Mariners 1, Athletics 1: Designated hitter Luis Torrens had Seattle’s lone RBI as the M’s finished in a tie for the fourth game in a row .