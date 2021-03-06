Pig, husky rescued from hot vehicle parked at Walla Walla golf course
UPDATED: Sat., March 6, 2021
WALLA WALLA — Police say they rescued a 300-pound pig named Elvis Pigsley and a female husky named Lupa from a hot vehicle parked at a golf course in eastern Washington.
Police in Walla Walla say they responded Thursday to a report of a suspicious vehicle containing a distressed dog at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course.
Police say that after letting out Lupa, they discovered Elvis Pigsley lying down in the back of the van.
A veterinarian said both animals needed to be examined to make sure they were healthy. They were taken to the Human Society.
Police say the owner will have to work with animal control officials to regain custody.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.