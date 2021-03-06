The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Pacific NW

Pig, husky rescued from hot vehicle parked at Walla Walla golf course

UPDATED: Sat., March 6, 2021

Associated Press

WALLA WALLA — Police say they rescued a 300-pound pig named Elvis Pigsley and a female husky named Lupa from a hot vehicle parked at a golf course in eastern Washington.

Police in Walla Walla say they responded Thursday to a report of a suspicious vehicle containing a distressed dog at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course.

Police say that after letting out Lupa, they discovered Elvis Pigsley lying down in the back of the van.

A veterinarian said both animals needed to be examined to make sure they were healthy. They were taken to the Human Society.

Police say the owner will have to work with animal control officials to regain custody.

