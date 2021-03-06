Prep roundup: Sam Anderson leads Colville over Medical Lake in Northeast A opener

Football

Colville 48, Medical Lake 0: Sam Anderson rushed for 190 yards with two touchdowns, added 178 yards with three TDs through the air and the Indians (1-0) beat the Cardinals (0-1) in a Northeast A opener on Saturday. Rhett Foulkes had three catches for 67 yards with two TDs.

Deer Park 16, Freeman 0: Diego Vazquez rushed for 100 yards with two short touchdowns on 38 attempts and the Stags (1-0) beat the visiting Scotties (0-1) in a Northeast A opener.

Riverside 30, Newport 0: Jaedon Betker had touchdown runs of 2 and 52 yards and the Rams (1-0) shut out the Grizzlies (0-1) in a Northeast A opener.

Chewelah 59, Kettle Falls 0: Kaden Krouse had touchdown runs of 25, 4 and 36 yards and the visiting Cougars (2-0) beat the Bulldogs (0-2) in Northeast 2B action. Clay Jeanneret connected with Nick Franks for a pair of touchdown passes.

Reardan 24, Davenport 7: Cody Sprecher rushed for 155 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns and the visiting Indians (2-0) beat the Gorillas (0-2) in a Northeast 2B game. Abe Nelson added 89 yards rushing and a TD for Reardan.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 15, Northwest Christian 13: Chase Galbreath went 14 of 29 for 152 yards with a passing and rushing touchdown and the visiting Broncos (1-1) beat the Crusaders (0-1) in a Northeast 2B game. Mike Bauman had two TD passes for NWC.

Volleyball

Deer Park 3, Newport 0: Page Thomson had 11 kills, five aces and a block and the stags (1-0) topped the visiting Grizzlies (0-1) 25-19, 25-13, 25-12 in a Northeast A match.

Asotin 3, Chewelah 0: The Panthers (2-3) swept the Cougars (2-3) 25-10, 25-17, 25-11 in a Northeast 2B match. Details were unavailable.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Kettle Falls 0: Dakota Killian had 11 kills with two blocks and the Broncos (4-3) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-5) 25-10, 25-12, 25-17 in Northeast 2B action.

Republic 3, Northport 2: Lindsey Short had 21 kills, Reese Rickabaugh had 29 assists and 10 aces and the visiting Tigers (6-2) beat the Mustangs (6-3) 25-6, 21-25, 25-15, 18-25, 15-10 in a Northeast 1B match. Eliza Stark had 10 kills for Northport.

Cusick 3, Columbia 0: The Panthers (1-2) swept the Lions (2-6) 25-12, 25-23, 25-22 in a Northeast 1B match. Details were unavailable.

Odessa 3, Valley Christian 0: The Tigers (7-1) swept the Panthers (2-4) 25-11, 25-8, 25-11 in a Northeast 1B match. Details were unavailable.

Odessa 3, Wellpinit 0: The Tigers (8-1) swept Wellpinit (1-5) 25-4, 25-19, 25-16 in a Northeast 1B match. Details were unavailable.

Valley Christian 3, Harrington 0: Details were unavailable.

Wellpinit 3, Harrington 2: Details were unavailable.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 3, Springdale 0: The visiting Bulldogs (2-1) swept the Chargers (5-4) 25-13, 25-11, 25-18 in a Northeast 1B match. Details were unavailable.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Garfield-Palouse 0: Ashlynn Archer had 19 kills with four blocks and the visiting Eagles (6-3) swept the Vikings (1-7) 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 in a Southeast 1B match on Saturday. Addisen Becker had 21 assists and eight digs for SJEL. Maci Brantner had 14 kills and six blocks for Gar-Pal.

Oakesdale 3, Pomeroy 0: The visiting Nighthawks (9-0) swept the Pirates (2-8) 25-21, 25-9, 25-13 in a Southeast 1B match. Details were unavailable.

Boys cross country

North Central 16, Lewis and Clark 55, University 65: Leif Swanson placed first at 16:20 and North Central had six of the top seven finishers in the GSL 4A/3A Meet No. 1 at University HS.

Mead 18, Mt. Spokane 43, Ferris 49: Brycen Gardner (17:21) of Mead won the GSL 4A/3A Meet No. 1 hosted by Mt. Spokane at Mountainside MS.

Central Valley 25, Gonzaga Prep 52, Cheney 57: Central Valley’s Alex Wright (16:30) won the GSL 4A/3A Meet No. 1 at Central Valley HS.

Shadle Park 24, West Valley 33, Othello 76: Abraham Little of Shadle Park placed first at 17:58 in the GSL 2A Meet No. 1 hosted by West Valley at Millwood Meadows.

East Valley 22, Clarkston 33: Ethan Sheffler (17;49) of East Valley won the GSL 2A Meet No. 1 at Millwood Meadows.

Girls cross country

Lewis and Clark 15, University 46: Audrey Thronson won at 19:43 as the Tigers had the first three finishers in the GSL 4A/3A Meet No. 1 at University HS.

Mead 20, Mt. Spokane 40, Ferris 47: Alanna Parker (19:40) of Mead won the GSL 4A/3A Meet No. 1 hosted by Mt. Spokane at Mountainside MS.

Central Valley 17, Gonzaga Prep 44, Cheney 50: Nicole Bissell (19:42) of Central Valley won the GSL 4A/3A Meet No. 1 at Central Valley HS.

West Valley 15, Othello 48: Kaitlyn Adamson (20:39) of West Valley won the GSL 2A Meet No. 1 hosted by West Valley at Millwood Meadows.

East Valley 15: Abby Crossley (22:20) of East Valley won the GSL 2A Meet No. 1 at Millwood Meadows.

Girls soccer

Davenport 3, St. George’s 1: Darby Soliday had two goals, Lexi Cormier made seven saves and the Gorillas (2-1-1) beat the Dragons (4-1) in a Northeast 2B game on Saturday.

Fall boys soccer

St. George’s 4, Prescott 0: James Gunn scored three goals and had one assist and the Dragons (2-1) defeated the Tigers (0-1) on Saturday.