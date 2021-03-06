The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 46° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Sam Anderson leads Colville over Medical Lake in Northeast A opener

UPDATED: Sat., March 6, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Football

Colville 48, Medical Lake 0: Sam Anderson rushed for 190 yards with two touchdowns, added 178 yards with three TDs through the air and the Indians (1-0) beat the Cardinals (0-1) in a Northeast A opener on Saturday. Rhett Foulkes had three catches for 67 yards with two TDs. 

Deer Park 16, Freeman 0: Diego Vazquez rushed for 100 yards with two short touchdowns on 38 attempts and the Stags (1-0) beat the visiting Scotties (0-1) in a Northeast A opener.

Riverside 30, Newport 0: Jaedon Betker had touchdown runs of 2 and 52 yards and the Rams (1-0) shut out the Grizzlies (0-1) in a Northeast A opener.

Chewelah 59, Kettle Falls 0: Kaden Krouse had touchdown runs of 25, 4 and 36 yards and the visiting Cougars (2-0) beat the Bulldogs (0-2) in Northeast 2B action. Clay Jeanneret connected with Nick Franks for a pair of touchdown passes. 

Reardan 24, Davenport 7: Cody Sprecher rushed for 155 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns and the visiting Indians (2-0) beat the Gorillas (0-2) in a Northeast 2B game. Abe Nelson added 89 yards rushing and a TD for Reardan.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 15, Northwest Christian 13: Chase Galbreath went 14 of 29 for 152 yards with a passing and rushing touchdown and the visiting Broncos (1-1) beat the Crusaders (0-1) in a Northeast 2B game. Mike Bauman had two TD passes for NWC.

Volleyball

Deer Park 3, Newport 0: Page Thomson had 11 kills, five aces and a block and the stags (1-0) topped the visiting Grizzlies (0-1) 25-19, 25-13, 25-12 in a Northeast A match. 

Asotin 3, Chewelah 0: The Panthers (2-3) swept the Cougars (2-3) 25-10, 25-17, 25-11 in a Northeast 2B match. Details were unavailable. 

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Kettle Falls 0: Dakota Killian had 11 kills with two blocks and the Broncos (4-3) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-5) 25-10, 25-12, 25-17 in Northeast 2B action.

Republic 3, Northport 2: Lindsey Short had 21 kills, Reese Rickabaugh had 29 assists and 10 aces and the visiting Tigers (6-2) beat the Mustangs (6-3) 25-6, 21-25, 25-15, 18-25, 15-10 in a Northeast 1B match. Eliza Stark had 10 kills for Northport.

Cusick 3, Columbia 0: The Panthers (1-2) swept the Lions (2-6) 25-12, 25-23, 25-22 in a Northeast 1B match. Details were unavailable. 

Odessa 3, Valley Christian 0: The Tigers (7-1) swept the Panthers (2-4) 25-11, 25-8, 25-11 in a Northeast 1B match. Details were unavailable.

Odessa 3, Wellpinit 0: The Tigers (8-1) swept Wellpinit (1-5) 25-4, 25-19, 25-16 in a Northeast 1B match. Details were unavailable. 

Valley Christian 3, Harrington 0: Details were unavailable. 

Wellpinit 3, Harrington 2: Details were unavailable.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 3, Springdale 0: The visiting Bulldogs (2-1) swept the Chargers (5-4) 25-13, 25-11, 25-18 in a Northeast 1B match. Details were unavailable. 

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Garfield-Palouse 0: Ashlynn Archer had 19 kills with four blocks and the visiting Eagles (6-3) swept the Vikings (1-7) 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 in a Southeast 1B match on Saturday. Addisen Becker had 21 assists and eight digs for SJEL. Maci Brantner had 14 kills and six blocks for Gar-Pal.

Oakesdale 3, Pomeroy 0: The visiting Nighthawks (9-0) swept the Pirates (2-8) 25-21, 25-9, 25-13 in a Southeast 1B match. Details were unavailable.

Boys cross country

North Central 16, Lewis and Clark 55, University 65: Leif Swanson placed first at 16:20 and North Central had six of the top seven finishers in the GSL 4A/3A Meet No. 1 at University HS.

Mead 18, Mt. Spokane 43, Ferris 49: Brycen Gardner (17:21) of Mead won the GSL 4A/3A Meet No. 1 hosted by Mt. Spokane at Mountainside MS. 

Central Valley 25, Gonzaga Prep 52, Cheney 57: Central Valley’s Alex Wright (16:30) won the GSL 4A/3A Meet No. 1 at Central Valley HS.

Shadle Park 24, West Valley 33, Othello 76: Abraham Little of Shadle Park placed first at 17:58 in the GSL 2A Meet No. 1 hosted by West Valley at Millwood Meadows.

East Valley 22, Clarkston 33: Ethan Sheffler (17;49) of East Valley won the GSL 2A Meet No. 1 at Millwood Meadows. 

Girls cross country

Lewis and Clark 15, University 46: Audrey Thronson won at 19:43 as the Tigers had the first three finishers in the GSL 4A/3A Meet No. 1 at University HS.

Mead 20, Mt. Spokane 40, Ferris 47: Alanna Parker (19:40) of Mead won the GSL 4A/3A Meet No. 1 hosted by Mt. Spokane at Mountainside MS. 

Central Valley 17, Gonzaga Prep 44, Cheney 50: Nicole Bissell (19:42) of Central Valley won the GSL 4A/3A Meet No. 1 at Central Valley HS.

West Valley 15, Othello 48: Kaitlyn Adamson (20:39) of West Valley won the GSL 2A Meet No. 1 hosted by West Valley at Millwood Meadows.

East Valley 15: Abby Crossley (22:20) of East Valley won the GSL 2A Meet No. 1 at Millwood Meadows. 

Girls soccer

Davenport 3, St. George’s 1: Darby Soliday had two goals, Lexi Cormier made seven saves and the Gorillas (2-1-1) beat the Dragons (4-1) in a Northeast 2B game on Saturday.

Fall boys soccer

St. George’s 4, Prescott 0: James Gunn scored three goals and had one assist and the Dragons (2-1) defeated the Tigers (0-1) on Saturday.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories