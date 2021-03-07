100 years ago in Spokane: Someone convinced people that a downtown store’s mannequin was alive

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

An uncommonly realistic department store mannequin caused a sensation in the window of the Crescent department store on Riverside Avenue.

Some “joker” – probably a newsboy – floated a rumor that it was actually a hypnotized man, and that he would walk out from the window at 8 p.m.

At the appointed time, a crowd gathered on the sidewalk. It grew so large that a patrolman called police headquarters to ask for reinforcements. Two men almost came to blows over whether “Silk Hat Harry” was alive or fake. The man was described as “Adonis-like” and dressed in formal wear.

Alas, Silk Hat Harry remained immobile. The Crescent management was reported to be amused by the incident and happy for the free publicity.

From the tourist beat: Elaborate plans were in the works for making Mount Spokane a tourism destination.

The latest plan was to erect a restaurant at or near the top, near the road’s terminus.

It would be built at the expense of the county, and under the direction of the publicity tourists’ bureau of the Spokane Chamber of Commerce.

Also on this date

(From the Associated Press)

1876: Alexander Graham Bell received a U.S. patent for his telephone.

1965: A march by civil rights demonstrators was violently broken up at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, by state troopers and a sheriff’s posse in what came to be known as “Bloody Sunday.”