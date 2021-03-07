A to Z Scavenger Hunt: W is for Wow

Wow, explorers! You discovered so many cool things while completing the A to Z Scavenger Hunt sponsored by The Spokesman-Review and Dishman Hills Conservancy.

You saw natural features: rivers, rocks, trees, mountains and valleys.

You found colors: blue sky, gray clouds, yellow leaves and brown fur.

You spotted evidence of animals: feathers, tracks, nests and poop.

And the animals themselves: foxes, squirrels, elk, deer, quail and eagles.

You experienced weather: snow, rain, puddles, sunshine, fog and frost.

And, you were active: hiking, jumping and sledding.

Thank you for taking part in the hunt. Nearly 70 people turned in completed hunts. Most were from the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene area, but some were from farther away, like Ellensburg and even Sunspot, New Mexico.

Certificates and badges went in the mail late last week. The official hunt is over, but you can keep discovering the natural world.

If you need some direction, check out the Dishman Hills Conservancy’s Nature at Home video series at dishmanhills.org/nature-at-home.

Or, you can sign up for a webinar on the Lichenology of the Dishman Hills at 4 p.m. on March 11 with Eastern Washington University professor Jessica Allen. And, on April 10, there will be a Buttercup Self-Guided Hike at the Dishman Hills Natural Area. Register for those events and learn about others at dishmanhills.org/events.

Happy exploring!