Locally: Stanford twins Lexie Hull, Lacie Hull earn Pac-12 honors

From staff and news services

Former Central Valley standouts Lexie and Lacie Hull, juniors at Stanford, were on the receiving end when the Pac-12 handed out its women’s basketball all-conference honors and annual performance awards.

Lacie Hull is the first Stanford player to win the coaches’ vote for Sixth Player of the Year. On a team deep in talent, the release announcing the award said Lacey “has embraced her role off the bench.” The 6-foot-1 guard averages 17.0 minutes a game and has the third fewest turnovers of any player averaging at least 17 minutes a game.

Lexie Hull, named to the All-Pac-12 team for the second time, has started every game in which she was available. The 6-foot guard averages 26.0 minutes and is third on the team in scoring, averaging 11.1 ppg, and leads the Cardinal in steals (38) while ranking fourth in both rebounding (4.7) and assists with 43. She is second in minutes played (25.9).

• Shamrock Campbell of Spokane picked up a couple of special awards along with being named first-team all-conference when the Frontier Conference announced its men’s basketball awards.

The Carroll College junior guard from Ferris was also named the conference Defensive Player of the Year and received the school’s Champions of Character Award. Campbell had been the Frontier co-Freshman of the Year in 2018-19 and a 2019-20 all-conference honorable mention.

• Garrett White from Coeur d’Alene, a junior at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa, California, was named to the 12-player All-Golden State Athletic Conference men’s basketball team after leading the Lions in minutes, scoring and rebounding.

The 6-foot-4 forward, who played his high school ball at North Idaho Christian while being home schooled, transferred to Vanguard after two years at Community Colleges of Spokane.

Playing for Rhett Soliday, the former Reardan High School standout who is in his fourth season coaching Vanguard, White averaged 26.7 minutes, 14.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the 8-3 Lions. He shot 52.5% from the field, 40.9% on 3-pointers and a blistering 91.4% (32 of 36) on free throws, a figure that ranks seventh nationally in the NAIA.

• Trystan Bradley, a Lewis-Clark State senior from Lewiston who leads the Warriors in scoring (16.3 ppg) and joined the 1,000-point club this season, was named to the Cascade Collegiate Conference Men’s Basketball All-Conference Team in L-C State’s first season in that conference. He was second-team All-Frontier Conference last season.

• Three athletes with area ties at Carroll College, led by guard Christine Denney, collected honors when the Frontier Conference passed out women’s basketball postseason awards.

Denney, a senior from Liberty HS, was named first-team all-conference for the second straight season to go with a second-team honor in 2018-19.

Sienna Swannack, a junior guard from Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls, was a second-team selection after earning honorable mention in 2019-20, and Molly McDermott, a junior guard/forward from Gonzaga Prep, was the school’s Champions of Character award recipient.

• Saint Martin’s junior Claire Dingus from University HS repeated on the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball All-Academic team with a 3.51 GPA.

• Eastern Washington sophomores Jenna Dick and Kennedy Dickie were named to the 2021 Canletes NCAA Canadian Player of the Year Watch List that had 20 Division I women’s basketball players from four provinces vying for the honor of top Canadian women’s player.

Neither Dick nor Dickie, both from British Columbia, made the cut when the list was trimmed to 10 finalists Friday.

College scene

Daniel Roy of Spokane shattered his own school record in the 200-yard breaststroke, turning in an NCAA A qualifying time with a clocking of 1 minute, 51:07 seconds to finish second and highlight his performance in the Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships last week in Houston.

The Stanford sophomore from Gonzaga Prep also finished third in the 100 breast finals, turning in an NCAA B qualifying time of 52.06 seconds, and swam legs on two Cardinal medley relay teams that had top-four finishes. The NCAA will announce its national qualifiers Wednesday.

Roy, whose 200 time ranks third in the country, was defeated in both events by his old nemesis, Reece Whitley. The Cal junior was part of a Golden Bears tsunami that dominated the men’s championship, winning 17 of 18 events for their fourth straight Pac-12 championship. Stanford finished second.

• Chloe Larson made Washington State women’s swimming history at the Pac-12 Championships on Feb. 26 when she became the first Cougar to win an individual title, capturing the 50-yard freestyle in 22.18 seconds.

That qualified the senior from Rapid City, South Dakota, for the 2021 NCAA National Championships March 17-20 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Her time just missed her program-record 22.16 she set in the morning preliminaries. Larson also qualified in the 100 free with a school-record 48.74 in winning the consolation final for a ninth-place overall finish.

• Gonzaga sophomore Matthew Hollingworth was named last week’s Division I Intercollegiate Tennis Association Player of the Week after going 4-0 with singles and doubles victories against Boise State and Portland State the previous week. He teamed with senior Matthew Perkins for the doubles wins.

• For a second consecutive week, Idaho freshman Francisco Bascon was named Big Sky Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week on March 2 for singles and doubles victories in the Vandals’ only match the previous week, a 7-0 shutout of Lewis-Clark State. He is 3-1 at No. 1 singles and 2-2 at No. 1 doubles with freshman Matteo Masala.

• Laney Search, a George Fox senior from Sandpoint HS, won a marathon singles match and helped the Bruins sweep doubles against College of Idaho to be named Northwest Conference Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week on March 1.

The NWC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week was Whitworth senior midfielder Jadyn Baumgartner, who scored two first-half goals on two shots in a 3-0 win over Whitman.

• Idaho junior Kennedy Warren was named Big Sky Conference Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week on March 2 after she totaled 23 digs and 11 blocks as the Vandals split two matches at Montana. She was one dig and two blocks short of a triple double in the second match. Earlier this season she received Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week honors.

• Eastern Washington seniors McKaley Goffard and Kelsee Winston swept Big Sky Conference women’s soccer weekly awards on March 1. Goffard was the Offensive Player of the Week for the first time and Winston the Defensive Player of the Week for the fourth time in her career.

Gorrard had a goal and an assist as the Eagles shut out College of Idaho 5-0 on Feb. 28, giving goalkeeper Winston, Eastern’s career record holder in shutouts, her 15th. She faced only two shots as the Eagles rebounded in their homer opener after a 2-0 loss at Gonzaga.

• Jake Levine, a Northwest Nazarene senior from Central Valley HS, was named Great Northwest Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Player of the Week on March 1 after collecting a goal and an assist the previous week in a 4-2 win over Eastern Oregon.

• Lindsay Balkenbush, a sophomore forward at nationally 10th-ranked Eastern Oregon from Freeman, scored the winning goal in a 2-0 victory over visiting Northwest University and was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week on March 1.

The CCC Baseball Player of the Week was Riley Way, a Lewis-Clark State junior infielder from Lewiston, who had seven hits, five runs and two RBIs for the 24th-ranked Warriors in a series against Oregon Tech. He also had three stolen bases, running his season total to a perfect 8-for-8

• Whitworth named Maddie Lee, a junior volleyball outside hitter from Mead, and Jaedyn Prewitt, a junior football quarterback, its women’s and men’s Student-Athletes of the Month for February.

Lee, who transferred from Central Washington after two seasons, led Whitworth to a 5-0 record in February, averaging 3.64 kills and 3.09 digs per set with 15 service aces. Prewitt won his first two career starts for the Pirates, passing for 408 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions and scoring once on a 29-yard run.

Miscellany

The Washington State University Black Student-Athlete Association (BSAA) earned the Community, Equity, and Social Justice and Distinguished Service awards from the WSU Martin Luther King Jr. Distinguished Service Award Committee, the organization announced.

“On behalf of WSU BSAA, I am incredibly grateful for the awards we are receiving,” said Kelis Barton, a soccer student-athlete and president of the BSAA. “It is a true reminder that our hard work in building the community and education for our black student-athletes and staff is not going unnoticed.”

The Community, Equity, and Social Justice award “recognizes significant contributions, time and effort in advancing an inclusive climate for excellence in activism, advocating, teaching, research, public service and academic endeavors.”

The Distinguished Service Award “recognizes an individual or group from the entire WSU community who have made an extraordinary contribution toward continuing the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

The WSU BSAA was founded by student-athletes in 2019.

• Eight of Gonzaga’s 23 scheduled home baseball games will be televised locally on SWX, beginning March 23 against Washington. It will include one game from each home series for the remainder of the season: April 1 vs. Pacific, April 11 vs. Saint Mary’s, April 24 vs. BYU, April 27 vs. Washington State, April 30 vs. San Diego, May 8 vs. Seattle and May 23 vs. San Francisco.

To see Gonzaga’s schedule and broadcast dates, visit GoZags.com.