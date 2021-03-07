State mass vaccination sites give nearly 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines, 77 new cases in Spokane Sunday

As Washington state mass COVID-19 vaccination sites reach 100,000 doses given, Spokane County continues to report new cases with 77 on Sunday.

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 37,684 cases of COVID-19 since the virus first arrived in the county last March. There was one new COVID-19 death reported Sunday, with a total of 591 deaths since March 2020.

Statewide there have been more than 325,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5,041 deaths as of Saturday, according to the Department of Health. The department does not report new statewide case numbers on Sundays.

Over the last six weeks, the Department of Health has administered nearly 100,000 vaccine doses at mass vaccination sites, with nearly 20,000 of those doses in Spokane. More than 675,000 people statewide have been fully vaccinated and more than 1.8 million doses administered, according to the health department.

Those numbers do not include vaccinations being given at other clinics throughout the state. The health department reported mass vaccination sites are responsible for about 10% of the doses being administered in the state weekly.

Spokane’s mass vaccination site will focus on second-dose appointments for the next two weeks, according to a news release. The Spokane Arena mass vaccination site, located at 720 W. Mallon Ave., is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments can be made online on the Department of Health website or by calling 1-800-525-0127.