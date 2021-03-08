100 years ago in Spokane: Chronicle editorial board endorses North Idaho joining Washington

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Daily Chronicle editorial page offered an alternative to the proposed new state of Lincoln.

Instead of merging Eastern Washington and North Idaho into a new state, the Chronicle suggested that North Idaho simply become part of Washington.

People in Spokane “have a high regard and strong sympathy for their neighbors of northern Idaho” and would be “pleased to have its sturdy and energetic people linked with them in one great state.” It would greatly expand the wealth and population of Washington.

The Chronicle noted that Eastern Washington had little appetite for seceding from the rest of Washington. Eastern and Western Washington “have their differences,” said the editors, but the ties that bind them together are “many and strong.”

From the bee beat: Several residents of Walla Walla complained that bees were being “permitted to roam at large within the city limits.”

They alleged that bees were a nuisance and the beekeepers were violating the anti-nuisance ordinance. This was a law usually aimed at farm animals and unleashed pets. Left unanswered was the question of how to leash a bee.

The mayor was taking the issue under advisement.

Also on this date

(From the Associated Press)

1817: The New York Stock & Exchange Board, which had its beginnings in 1792, was formally organized.

2014: Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 with 239 people on board, vanished during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, setting off a massive and ultimately unsuccessful search.