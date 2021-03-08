The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  NCAA basketball

BYU outlasts Pepperdine in OT thriller, will face Gonzaga for WCC title

UPDATED: Mon., March 8, 2021

The BYU bench cheers after a play against Pepperdine during the second half of an NCAA semifinal college basketball game at the West Coast Conference tournament Monday, March 8, 2021, in Las Vegas.  (Associated Press)
From staff reports

Alex Barcello scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds as second-seeded BYU topped No. 3-seed Pepperdine 82-77 in overtime in Monday’s late WCC semifinal in Las Vegas. Matt Haarms added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars, which trailed most of the game.

Kessler Edwards paced the Waves with 20 points, while Colbey Ross chipped in 16 points.

Barcello looked like he handed BYU the win in regulation with a nifty reverse layup at 16 seconds remaining. Ross had the answer though, hitting a 18-foot jumper as time expired to tie the game at 72.

BYU guard Brandon Averett added 16 points and dished out five assists.

BYU earns a spot in the WCC Tournament title game against top-seeded Gonzaga on Tuesday night. The Zags won both meetings this season.

