Greater Spokane Incorporated receives $200,000 federal grant to update region’s economic development strategy

Greater Spokane Incorporated has received a federal grant that will go toward expanding an economic development strategy plan for the region, the organization announced Monday.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded the organization a $200,000 grant to update the region’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.

The CEDS process will include a supply-chain analysis and create a regional dashboard to measure the economic health of the community, according to a news release.

“As our region and our country step into the ‘next normal,’ we are delighted to receive funding to develop a unifying, regional vision of prosperity for this community for the next decade,” GSI CEO Alisha Benson said in a statement. “This economic development visioning endeavor will engage the broad community at a level not undertaken for the last two decades. This is a very exciting development for our region.”

GSI is planning to hire a consultant by the end of May to work with the organization on the planning process for the CEDS.