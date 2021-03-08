Greater Spokane Incorporated receives $200,000 federal grant to update region’s economic development strategy
UPDATED: Mon., March 8, 2021
Greater Spokane Incorporated has received a federal grant that will go toward expanding an economic development strategy plan for the region, the organization announced Monday.
The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded the organization a $200,000 grant to update the region’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.
The CEDS process will include a supply-chain analysis and create a regional dashboard to measure the economic health of the community, according to a news release.
“As our region and our country step into the ‘next normal,’ we are delighted to receive funding to develop a unifying, regional vision of prosperity for this community for the next decade,” GSI CEO Alisha Benson said in a statement. “This economic development visioning endeavor will engage the broad community at a level not undertaken for the last two decades. This is a very exciting development for our region.”
GSI is planning to hire a consultant by the end of May to work with the organization on the planning process for the CEDS.
