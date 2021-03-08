Hagadone Marine Group announces $15 million expansion project

Hagadone Marine Group is undertaking what it calls its largest project in 12 years with plans for a dry stack boat storage facility the company says is the first of its kind in the region.

The $15 million expansion project calls for a 60-foot-tall building with more than 47,700 square feet of indoor storage space. The Quick Launch building – {span}named for the Hagadone Marine Center’s membership club service – {/span}will be able to house more than 380 boats on a five-story custom racking system at Hagadone Marine Center, 1000 S. Marina Drive in Coeur d’Alene.

Two specially designed forklifts – each costing $400,000 and weighing 80,000 pounds – will be used to remove, launch or restack a boat every five minutes, according to a company release.

“This will be a complex and detail-oriented project that has taken our company over four years to plan,” Craig Brosenne, president of Hagadone Marine Group, said in a statement. “We’re very excited about the effect Quick Launch will have on the local economy, giving people additional and improved access to not only the lake, but also to the businesses of North Idaho. We believe this will bring millions of additional dollars to Coeur d’Alene’s community.”

The project was prompted by an increase in demand for boat slips on Lake Coeur d’Alene, with more than 945 people currently on a waiting list, Brosenne said.

Hagadone Marine Group already has built a custom 36-slip valet dock for boats in its Quick Launch club to depart and return to the proposed building. A fuel truck will be available to gas up boats before entering the lake, eliminating the need to stop at a gas dock, according to the company.

The expansion project also will include a new clubhouse with a café and valet parking area for guests. The valet service will deliver boating equipment from the clubhouse or customers’ cars to their boats.

Brosenne indicated Quick Launch customers signing an annual contract will receive concierge service and be able to schedule boat launches or drop-offs through the Quick Launch app SpeedyDock, which is under development.

Construction on the project is slated to begin in July, with a projected opening date in April 2022.

The project’s design team includes Welch Comer Engineering and Kol Nelson of BP Design Works, both of Coeur d’Alene. T.W.Clark Construction, of Spokane, is the project contractor.