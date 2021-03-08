Idaho’s football game at Northern Arizona on Saturday postponed due to COVID-19 protocols
UPDATED: Mon., March 8, 2021
The University of Idaho’s football game at Northern Arizona on Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Vandals program, the school announced Monday.
Idaho is off to a 1-1 start to the shortened season, with a victory over Eastern Washington and a loss to UC Davis. The Vandals were without several starters in last Saturday’s loss to the Aggies in Moscow, Idaho.
The schools and Big Sky Conference staff are determining when the game will be rescheduled, which will be announced at a later date.
