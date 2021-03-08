The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 35° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Pacific NW

Jill Biden arrives in Washington state to tour bases

UPDATED: Mon., March 8, 2021

First lady Jill Biden arrives at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Washington state. Biden is scheduled to tour a portion of the base and visit with military families on Tuesday. (Associated Press)
First lady Jill Biden arrives at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Washington state. Biden is scheduled to tour a portion of the base and visit with military families on Tuesday. (Associated Press)
Associated Press

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash.  — First lady Jill Biden arrived in Washington state Monday to tour military bases and meet with service families.

She was greeted at Joint Base Lewis-McChord airfield by Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife Trudi Inslee.

In Washington, the first lady plans to tour JBLM on Monday and Tuesday. Also Tuesday, she’ll go to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. On Wednesday, Biden will visit Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.

The visits are part of Biden’s push to hear about the challenges military families face and the support they need.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Pacific NW