Lewiston officer involved in fatal shooting acted in self-defense, investigation concludes

An investigation into the officer-involved shooting death of an Idaho man in December has concluded that the police officer’s actions were justified and appropriate, the Lewiston Police Department announced Monday.

Cole Blevins, 40, was shot and killed Dec. 27 by Lewiston police Officer James Allen, who had responded around 7:30 p.m. that evening to a home on the 2000 block of Powers Avenue for reported possible child abuse, according to the police department. Allen was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation by multiple agencies led by Idaho State Police.

“A neutral prosecutorial review was conducted by the Clearwater County Prosecuting Attorney,” police said in a statement. “The Prosecutor concluded that Officer Allen’s actions were appropriate, did not violate criminal law, and are found to be justifiable based on the grounds of self-defense.”

Upon responding to Powers Avenue, Allen was met at the door by a juvenile and Blevins, who invited the officer into the home, police said. While “responding to” Allen, police said, Blevins reached into a nearby chair and retrieved a handgun. This prompted Allen to draw his own weapon and instruct Blevins to put the gun down, according to the police department.

Blevins instead raised and pointed the gun at Allen, who fired three shots at the Idaho man in response, police said. An ambulance was immediately requested, while life-sustaining efforts were provided, according to the police department.

Blevins died at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.