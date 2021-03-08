The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Cleveland State vs. Oakland ESPN

4 p.m.: Bryant vs. Mount St. Mary’s ESPN2

6 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga vs. BYU/Pepperdine winner ESPN

6 p.m.: Oral Roberts vs. North Dakota State ESPN2

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Wright State vs. IUPUI ESPNU

11 a.m.: South Dakota vs. Omaha ESPNU

1 p.m.: (16) Gonzaga vs. BYU ESPNU

Basketball, NBA G-League

4 p.m.: Lakeland vs. Santa Cruz ESPNU

6:15 p.m.: Delaware vs. Raptors 905 ……………………………………… ESPNU

Hockey, NHL

3 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh NBC Sports

5:30 p.m.: Chicago at Dallas NBC Sports

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB Spring Training

7 p.m.: Seattle vs. Kansas City 700-AM

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: WCC title: Gonzaga vs. BYU or Pepperdine 1510-AM

Basketball, college women

1 p.m.: (16) Gonzaga vs. BYU 94.1-FM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

