Mon., March 8, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Cleveland State vs. Oakland ESPN
4 p.m.: Bryant vs. Mount St. Mary’s ESPN2
6 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga vs. BYU/Pepperdine winner ESPN
6 p.m.: Oral Roberts vs. North Dakota State ESPN2
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Wright State vs. IUPUI ESPNU
11 a.m.: South Dakota vs. Omaha ESPNU
1 p.m.: (16) Gonzaga vs. BYU ESPNU
Basketball, NBA G-League
4 p.m.: Lakeland vs. Santa Cruz ESPNU
6:15 p.m.: Delaware vs. Raptors 905 ……………………………………… ESPNU
Hockey, NHL
3 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh NBC Sports
5:30 p.m.: Chicago at Dallas NBC Sports
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB Spring Training
7 p.m.: Seattle vs. Kansas City 700-AM
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: WCC title: Gonzaga vs. BYU or Pepperdine 1510-AM
Basketball, college women
1 p.m.: (16) Gonzaga vs. BYU 94.1-FM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
