Pac-12 basketball: The Hotline’s picks for postseason awards and all-conference teams
UPDATED: Mon., March 8, 2021
The Pac-12 is expected to release its postseason award winners and all-conference teams on Tuesday.
The Hotline prefers to call its shot in advance, so readers will know ahead of time where the coaches goof (joking!).
Our process differs from the official version in an important respect.
The Pac-12 will honor 10 players on the all-conference first team. But last we checked, you only play with five on the court at once.
As a result, the Hotline has selected three teams of five.
Let’s get to it…
Player of the Year: Colorado guard McKinley Wright
Not an easy call but one we’re fully comfortable with – largely because the Hotline always leans to the guards. We thought Lonzo Ball should have been the POY in 2017 over Dillon Brooks. We thought Aaron Holiday should have been POY in 2018 over Deandre Ayton. The game is about guards, guards, guards. And Wright, who averaged 15.3 points, 5.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds, was superb. He was everywhere, at all times, making plays small and big, at both ends. A marvelous career capped by a sensational season.
Also considered: USC forward Evan Mobley and Oregon guard Chris Duarte.
Coach of the Year: USC’s Andy Enfield
Sure, the Trojans have the No. 1 talent in the conference (Evan Mobley), but we were impressed by the manner in which Enfield assimilated pieces new and old; freshmen, transfers and returnees; and rookies and veterans. They bought what he preached, made big plays at big moments and won more Pac-12 games (15) than anyone else.
Also considered: Oregon State’s Wayne Tinkle, Colorado’s Tad Boyle, UCLA’s Mick Cronin and Oregon’s Dana Altman
Freshman of the Year: USC forward Evan Mobley
As good as advertised – and he was advertised as the potential No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. Mobley as Freshman of the Year was the easiest call on this board and one of the easiest in years.
Also considered: Nobody
Newcomer of the Year: Oregon forward Eugene Omoruyi
While so many other pieces in Oregon’s core rotation were in and out of the lineup with COVID and injuries, Omoruyi played in 23 of 24 games – and produced in all of them, with averages of 16.9 points and 5.4 rebounds, plus 36.4% shooting from beyond the 3-point line.
Also considered: USC’s Tahj Eaddy and Arizona’s James Akinjo
All-conference
First team
Colorado guard McKinley Wright
ASU guard Remy Martin
Oregon guard Chris Duarte
Stanford forward Oscar da Silva
USC forward Evan Mobley
Second team
Arizona guard James Akinjo
Washington State guard Isaac Bonton
USC guard Tahj Eaddy
Oregon forward Eugene Omoruyi
UCLA guard Tyger Campbell
Third team
Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson
Cal guard Matt Bradley
Utah forward Timmy Allen
UCLA guard Johnny Juzang
Washington guard Quade Green
All-freshman
USC forward Evan Mobley
Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis
ASU guard Josh Christopher
WSU forward Efe Abogidi
Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin
All-defense
Colorado guard McKinley Wright
Oregon guard Chris Duarte
Stanford guard Bryce Wills
Oregon State forward Warith Alatishe
USC forward Evan Mobley
All-newcomer
First team
USC guard Tahj Eaddy
Oregon forward Eugene Omoruyi
UCLA guard Johnny Juzang
Arizona guard James Akinjo
Colorado forward Jeriah Horne
Second team
Oregon State forward Warith Alatishe
USC guard Drew Peterson
Oregon guard LJ Figueroa
Arizona guard Terrell Brown
Oregon forward Eric Williams
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.