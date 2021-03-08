Pac-12 basketball: The Hotline’s picks for postseason awards and all-conference teams

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

You can reach Wilner via email at pac12hotline@ bayareanewsgroup.com. Find his Pac-12 newsletter here .

Jon Wilner’s Pac-12 Hotline is brought to The Spokesman-Review through a partnership with the Bay Area News Group. Wilner has been covering college athletics for decades and is a voter in the basketball and football AP polls, as well as the Heisman trophy. He shares his expert analysis and opinions on the conference for the Pac-12 Hotline.

The Pac-12 is expected to release its postseason award winners and all-conference teams on Tuesday.

The Hotline prefers to call its shot in advance, so readers will know ahead of time where the coaches goof (joking!).

Our process differs from the official version in an important respect.

The Pac-12 will honor 10 players on the all-conference first team. But last we checked, you only play with five on the court at once.

As a result, the Hotline has selected three teams of five.

Let’s get to it…

Player of the Year: Colorado guard McKinley Wright

Not an easy call but one we’re fully comfortable with – largely because the Hotline always leans to the guards. We thought Lonzo Ball should have been the POY in 2017 over Dillon Brooks. We thought Aaron Holiday should have been POY in 2018 over Deandre Ayton. The game is about guards, guards, guards. And Wright, who averaged 15.3 points, 5.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds, was superb. He was everywhere, at all times, making plays small and big, at both ends. A marvelous career capped by a sensational season.

Also considered: USC forward Evan Mobley and Oregon guard Chris Duarte.

Coach of the Year: USC’s Andy Enfield

Sure, the Trojans have the No. 1 talent in the conference (Evan Mobley), but we were impressed by the manner in which Enfield assimilated pieces new and old; freshmen, transfers and returnees; and rookies and veterans. They bought what he preached, made big plays at big moments and won more Pac-12 games (15) than anyone else.

Also considered: Oregon State’s Wayne Tinkle, Colorado’s Tad Boyle, UCLA’s Mick Cronin and Oregon’s Dana Altman

Freshman of the Year: USC forward Evan Mobley

As good as advertised – and he was advertised as the potential No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. Mobley as Freshman of the Year was the easiest call on this board and one of the easiest in years.

Also considered: Nobody

Newcomer of the Year: Oregon forward Eugene Omoruyi

While so many other pieces in Oregon’s core rotation were in and out of the lineup with COVID and injuries, Omoruyi played in 23 of 24 games – and produced in all of them, with averages of 16.9 points and 5.4 rebounds, plus 36.4% shooting from beyond the 3-point line.

Also considered: USC’s Tahj Eaddy and Arizona’s James Akinjo

All-conference

First team

Colorado guard McKinley Wright

ASU guard Remy Martin

Oregon guard Chris Duarte

Stanford forward Oscar da Silva

USC forward Evan Mobley

Second team

Arizona guard James Akinjo

Washington State guard Isaac Bonton

USC guard Tahj Eaddy

Oregon forward Eugene Omoruyi

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell

Third team

Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson

Cal guard Matt Bradley

Utah forward Timmy Allen

UCLA guard Johnny Juzang

Washington guard Quade Green

All-freshman

USC forward Evan Mobley

Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis

ASU guard Josh Christopher

WSU forward Efe Abogidi

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin

All-defense





Colorado guard McKinley Wright

Oregon guard Chris Duarte

Stanford guard Bryce Wills

Oregon State forward Warith Alatishe

USC forward Evan Mobley

All-newcomer





First team

USC guard Tahj Eaddy

Oregon forward Eugene Omoruyi

UCLA guard Johnny Juzang

Arizona guard James Akinjo

Colorado forward Jeriah Horne

Second team

Oregon State forward Warith Alatishe

USC guard Drew Peterson

Oregon guard LJ Figueroa

Arizona guard Terrell Brown

Oregon forward Eric Williams