Prep roundup: Erin Ewers scores twice, leads Gonzaga Prep girls soccer over Mead

Gonzaga Prep 2, Mead 0: Erin Ewers scored twice, giving her six on the season, and the Bullpups (3-0) topped the Panthers (2-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Monday.

Lewis and Clark 2, Ferris 0: Senior Audriana Alfaro and freshman Inga Mitchell assisted on each other’s goal and the Tigers (3-0) blanked the Saxons (0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Central Valley 1, Cheney 0: Abby Lewis scored in the 65th minute and the Bears (2-1) defeated the Blackhawks (0-3) in a 4A/3A matchup. Irelyn Deweese had 12 saves for Cheney.

Mt. Spokane 2, University 1: Cami Hattenburg had a goal and an assist and the Wildcats (2-1) defeated the Titans (0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game.