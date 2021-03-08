Prep roundup: Erin Ewers scores twice, leads Gonzaga Prep girls soccer over Mead
UPDATED: Mon., March 8, 2021
Gonzaga Prep 2, Mead 0: Erin Ewers scored twice, giving her six on the season, and the Bullpups (3-0) topped the Panthers (2-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Monday.
Lewis and Clark 2, Ferris 0: Senior Audriana Alfaro and freshman Inga Mitchell assisted on each other’s goal and the Tigers (3-0) blanked the Saxons (0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game.
Central Valley 1, Cheney 0: Abby Lewis scored in the 65th minute and the Bears (2-1) defeated the Blackhawks (0-3) in a 4A/3A matchup. Irelyn Deweese had 12 saves for Cheney.
Mt. Spokane 2, University 1: Cami Hattenburg had a goal and an assist and the Wildcats (2-1) defeated the Titans (0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.