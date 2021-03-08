Man shot by Spokane County deputy during confrontation after he requested prowl check

From staff reports

A Spokane County deputy investigating thefts in northern Spokane County shot a property owner Sunday evening.

The property owner was treated at the scene by the deputy and transported to a hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s office reported in a news release.

Earlier Sunday, the property owner reported that tools and other items were stolen from his land in the 6500 block of East Grouse Road in Chattaroy. The man requested deputies patrol the property through the night because it appeared to the property owner that the thief might return, according to the news release. The property owner does not live at the location where the thefts occurred.

After 7 p.m. a deputy arrived at the property to check on it, the sheriff’s office said. Three minutes later, he reported shots fired.

A preliminary sheriff’s office investigation found the property owner decided to stay at the property to secure items that remained.

The property owner was armed and confronted the deputy, who was not aware the property owner had returned.

The deputy was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol after a shooting. The incident will be investigated by the Spokane Police Department.