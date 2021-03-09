Four hurt in Spokane Valley crash that hurtled a truck into someone’s front yard

Four people were hurt Tuesday in a crash that sent a pickup hurtling into someone’s front yard and a piece of debris flying through one of the resident’s windows, Spokane County deputies said.

The crash was reported around 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of University Road and Valleyway Avenue in Spokane Valley, Cpl. Mark Gregory said.

When deputies got there, they found a white Chevrolet S-10 truck on its side in the front yard of a home, while a sliver Dodge Caravan with heavy front-end damage was still in the roadway.

One man was in the truck and three people were in the van, and all four reported injuries, Gregory said. The four people went to the hospital, and one of them may have been seriously hurt, Gregory said.

Investigators determined the driver of the truck was headed west on Valleyway when he ran a stop sign and crashed with the van as it went north on University, Gregory said.

The impact caused a piece of debris from the truck to fly through a window of the home where it landed in the front yard, Gregory said.

Deputies said the driver admitted to being a user of illicit drugs, but that he hadn’t done them that day. They also found drug paraphernalia on him, Gregory said.

Deputies asked for a warrant to test the driver’s blood. Depending on the conditions of the people in the wreck, he could face vehicular assault charges, Gregory said.

Updates on the victims’ conditions weren’t immediately available Tuesday.