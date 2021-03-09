Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs earn All-America honors
UPDATED: Tue., March 9, 2021
Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert earned first-team All-America honors from Sporting News and Sports Illustrated and teammates Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme were second-team selections.
Kispert led the West Coast Conference in scoring (19.3 points) and was named conference player of the year.
The first team was the same in both outlets: Kispert, Iowa’s Luka Garza, Illinois Ayo Dosunmu, Butler’s Jared Butler and Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham.
Garza and Dosunmu were unanimous selections by both outlets. Butler was a unanimous pick by Sports Illustrated.
The Sporting News team is one of four the NCAA uses for its consensus All-America team.
Timme and Suggs were joined by Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and USC’s Evan Mobley on Sporting News’ second team. Oregon’s Chris Duarte replaced Cockburn on Sports Illustrated’s second unit.
Timme was second in the WCC in scoring (18.9) and hit a conference-leading 65.4% of his shots. Suggs averages 14 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals. Both were first-team All-WCC.
