Jennifer Witherbee: Students benefit from Washington apples specialty license plates

By Jennifer Witherbee Washington Apple Education Foundation

This month marks the one-year anniversary of the creation of the new Washington apples specialty license plates by the state legislature. The first plates became available on July 1, 2020.

While promotion of the plates didn’t happen as planned last year due to the pandemic, we are still very pleased to share that 562 Washington apples license plates are currently registered to Washington drivers. The license plates provide deserved recognition for the hard work of industry employees and the over $7 billion of economic impact created by Washington’s tree fruit industry to the state. Our entire state should take pride in the world-class reputation of Washington-grown tree fruits.

Industry and community recognition is important, but not the only benefit being created with these specialty plates. $28 from every plate sold and renewed supports access to higher education through the Washington Apple Education Foundation.

Annually, the tree fruit industry awards over $1 million in scholarships to kids raised in industry families through WAEF. The impact for students and their families is much greater than financial. They join a community here to support their academic, career and life goals.

Eighty percent of WAEF scholarship recipients are first-generation college students. In most instances, their parents did not have the opportunity to attend college and in many instances, graduate from high school. WAEF students attend college with the goal of achieving their dreams and the determination to make a difference to their families.

This year, more than ever before, students have needed their community behind them. “Beyond the scholarship” support provided by WAEF traditionally focused heavily on resources for professional development and career preparation. Our focus was, and is, to make sure each student has the best chance for successfully launching their careers upon graduation and to encourage on-time college graduation. Both are important for students to reach the goals they’ve established for themselves and the impact they want to make for their families.

Student feedback in response to the pandemic led WAEF to increase outreach this year and to expand opportunities for students to connect with each other and our volunteers, in other words to strengthen the feeling of community. Reformatted workshops on networking, interview skills, budgeting, and others occurred virtually, along with student engagement in mock interview sessions and one-on-one resume reviews with volunteers. A revised mentoring concept was launched and quickly took hold. Former WAEF students presented online sessions about their current careers in multiple fields including nursing, fund management, accounting, tree fruit production and more. Seeing former WAEF students living the lives they dreamed for themselves while attending college is a unique motivator.

First-generation students begin college with several risk factors for leaving school prior to degree completion. We are incredibly proud of WAEF students and their determination to succeed. This year they also overcame the obstacles created by the pandemic. Over 90% of WAEF students stayed on track this school year and achieved renewal of their scholarships for 2021 or will graduate in the spring.

Those gorgeous Washington apples license plates gracing vehicles across our state are making it possible to assist more students attend college and succeed with their academic and career goals. They bring recognition to Washington ag communities and to the hard-working families involved in Washington’s tree fruit industry.

If your vehicle isn’t already showcasing pride in our state’s tree fruit industry and support for WAEF students, please get yours atdol.wa.gov or learn more about the impact at waef.org.

Jennifer Witherbee is executive director of the Washington Apple Education Foundation.