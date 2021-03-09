Menu
Tue., March 9, 2021
Baseball
College: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Texas Tech, 11 a.m.
Basketball
College men: Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas: Washington State vs. Arizona State, 1 p.m. Washington vs. Utah, 4. Big Sky Tournament in Boise: Idaho vs. Montana, 2 p.m.
College women: Big Sky Tournament in Boise: Idaho vs. Montana State, 8 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
