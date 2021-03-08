Pac-12 power ratings: Oregon rises, UCLA falls and the odds to win the conference tournament

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

Oregon is the Pac-12’s regular-season champion, but USC is the postseason betting favorite, according to the latest odds from BetMGM.

The Trojans are +150 to win the conference tournament this week at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, meaning a $100 bet to win the title would generate $150 in profit.

It’s the equivalent of 3/2.

Next up is Colorado, at +200 (or 2/1).

Then comes Oregon, at +350.

The odds are the reverse of what you might expect given Oregon’s sizzling finish (five consecutive wins).

None of the top betting sites view the event as wide open, with only the top four teams given a realistic chance to collect the trophy.

The full odds:

USC: +150 (3/2)

Colorado: +200 (2/1)

Oregon: +350 (7/2)

UCLA: +400 (4/1)

Stanford: +2000 (20/1)

Arizona State: +2500 (25/1)

Utah: +3300 (33/1)

Washington State: +8000 (80/1)

Oregon State: +10000 (100/1)

Cal: +20000 (200/1)

Washington: +20000 (200/1)

And if you’re curious about odds for the NCAA tournament, the Trojans are considered the Pac-12’s best bet for that, as well:

Evan Mobley and Co. are part of a five-team cluster at +2500, or 25/1.

Meanwhile, the Ducks are 50/1.

Gonzaga is the betting favorite (+275), followed by Baylor (+300).

To the power ratings …

(Our picks for the all-conference team and postseason award winners can be found here.)

NET rankings are through Sunday’s games.

1. Oregon (19-5/14-4)

Last week: 2

Results: Beat Arizona 80-69 and UCLA 82-74, won at OSU 80-67

NET ranking: 32

Next up: vs. ASU/Washington State winner (Thursday, quarterfinals)

Comment: The Ducks started last week in the No. 8-9 seed range for the NCAAs. Win the Pac-12 tournament, and they just might enter the Madness as a No. 5.

2. USC (21-6/15-5)

Last week: 4

Results: Beat Stanford 79-42 and UCLA 64-63

NET ranking: 15

Next up: vs. Utah/Washington winner (Thursday, quarterfinals)

Comment: The last time the Trojans lost to UCLA in football or men’s basketball? It was Feb. 28, 2019 in Pauley, in overtime.

3. Colorado (20-7/14-6)

Last week: 3

Results: Beat ASU 75-61

NET ranking: 12

Next up: vs. Stanford/Cal winner (Thursday, quarterfinals)

Comment: The Buffaloes closed with seven wins in their final nine games. But that Cal loss remains confounding.

4. UCLA (17-8/13-6)

Last week: 1

Results: Lost at Oregon 82-74, lost to USC 64-63

NET ranking: 41

Next up: vs. Oregon State (Thursday, quarterfinals)

Comment: Little consolation, but: Remove the best player from every other roster, and the Bruins would win the conference by two or three games.

5. Oregon State (14-12/10-10)

Last week: 6

Results: Won at Utah 75-70, lost to Oregon 80-67

NET ranking: 106

Next up: vs. UCLA (Thursday, quarterfinals)

Comment: No team has come closer to reaching its talent ceiling than the Beavers, regardless of what happens in Las Vegas.

6. Arizona (17-9/11-9)

Last week: 5

Results: Lost at Oregon 80-69

NET ranking: 46

Next up: Season complete

Comment: And so we wait.

7. Utah (11-12/8-11)

Last week: 8

Results: Lost to Oregon State 75-70, beat ASU 98-59

NET ranking: 89

Next up: vs. Washington (Wednesday, opening round)

Comment: Had you told us in November that the Utes would finish alone in eighth place, we would have … completely believed it.

8. Arizona State (10-13/7-10)

Last week: 7

Results: DNP vs. WSU, lost at Colorado 75-61 and Utah 98-59

NET ranking: 122

Next up: vs. Washington State (Wednesday, opening round)

Comment: Overlooked fact whenever someone describes the Sun Devils as the “team nobody wants to play” in Las Vegas: Their last win away from home was Dec. 13.

9. Stanford (14-12/10-10)

Last week: 9

Results: Lost at USC 79-42

NET ranking: 71

Next up: vs. Cal (Wednesday, opening round)

Comment: Whether it’s because of COVID, injury or the head coach’s decision, the availability of Stanford’s core group is a mystery wrapped in a riddle wrapped in a collapse.

10. Washington State (14-12/7-12)

Last week: 10

Results: DNP vs. Arizona State

NET ranking: 101

Next up: vs. Arizona State (Wednesday, opening round)

Comment: Looking for a sleeper in Las Vegas? Presuming Isaac Bonton is healthy, we’d suggest the Cougars, who have played better than their stretch run results indicate.

11. Washington (5-20/4-16)

Last week: 11

Results: DNP

NET ranking: 201

Next up: vs. Utah (Wednesday, opening round)

Comment: The Huskies have lost 20 games (and counting) for only the fifth time in school history … but the second time in five years. There’s more at play than the coaching of Mike Hopkins and his staff.

12. Cal (8-19/3-17)

Last week: 12

Results: DNP

NET ranking: 187

Next up: vs. Stanford (Wednesday, opening round)

Comment: On the bright side after a dreary finish: The Bears drew the ideal opponent in Las Vegas. We give them a 50-50 chance of advancing to Thursday.