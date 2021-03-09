Prep roundup: Janis Oliver scores five goals, East Valley girls soccer tops Othello

Girls soccer

East Valley 6, Othello 1: Janis Oliver scored five goals and the Knights (1-2) defeated the visiting Huskies (0-3) in a Greater Spokane League 2A game on Tuesday.

West Valley 2, North Central 0: Morgan Riojas and Genesis Willis scored one goal apiece and the visiting Eagles (2-0) defeated the Indians (2-1) in a GSL 2A game. Madison Maloney registered six saves in the shutout.

Shadle Park 1, Pullman 0: Kristen Barnett scored in the second minute assisted by Kyleigh Archer and the visiting Highlanders (3-0) beat the Greyhounds (1-2) in a GSL 2A game. Lynnsey Biorn had 17 saves for Pullman.

Clarkston 6, Rogers 0: Details were unavailable.

Reardan 10, Kettle Falls 5: Details were unavailable.

Volleyball

Central Valley3, University 2: Corinne Westby had 21 kills and the Bears (2-4) beat the visiting Titans (1-5) 25-20, 17-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-10 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Makayla Beckett added 40 assists for Central Valley while Allie Ferrin led University with 14 kills and four aces.

Othello 3, East Valley 2: Halle Parris had six aces with 38 assists and the visiting Huskies (3-4) outlasted the Knights (0-7) 23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 22-25, 15-6 in GSL 2A match.

Ferris 3, Cheney 2: Kaiton Meyer had 24 digs and 48 assists and the Saxons (4-3) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-4) 25-19, 14-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-13 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Avery Stark had 24 kills for Cheney.

Mead 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Sophia Turningrobe and Emily Hutchinson had seven kills apiece and the Panthers (5-1) swept the Tigers (1-5) 25-21, 25-18, 25-21 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Mt. Spokane 3, Gonzaga Prep 0: Tia Allen had 16 kills, Teila Allen had 19 digs and the Wildcats (6-0) swept the visiting Bulldogs (4-2) 25-99, 25-14, 25-23 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

North Central 3, West Valley 0: Brenna Houk had 25 assists and the Indians (5-1) beat the visiting Eagles (2-3) 25-22, 25-12, 25-10 in a GSL 2A matchup. Marissa Andrews had 19 assists and three aces for West Valley.

Pullman 3, Shadle Park 0: Margot Keane had eight kills and four aces and the Greyhounds (5-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (4-1) 25-9, 25-9, 25-9 in a GSL 2A match. Addie Hawes assisted on 24 points for Pullman while Chloe Flerchinger scored an ace to go along with five kills for Shadle Park.

Freeman 3, Newport 0: Jordyn Goldsmith had nine kills with two blocks and the Scotties (1-0) swept the Grizzlies (0-1) 25-6, 25-5, 25-10 in a Northeast A match.

Lakeside 3, Deer Park 1: Jorden Sindlay had two aces and 15 assists and the Eagles (1-0) downed the visiting Stags (0-1) 25-10, 25-11, 22-25, 25-15 in a Northeast A match.

Medical Lake 3, Riverside 2: Rylee Spring had 23 assists and the Cardinals (1-0) defeated the Rams (0-1) 25-19, 18-25, 25-20, 25-18 in a Northeast A match. Amblessed Emgbo had nine kills and 11 aces for Medical Lake.

Northwest Christian 3, Chewelah 1: Logan Barnett had six of her eight aces in the third set and the Crusaders (4-2) beat the visiting Cougars (2-4) in a Northeast 2B contest. Eden Clemmer had 13 kills and 14 digs for NWC.

Reardan 3, Davenport 1: Coalie Whitman had five aces, 16 assists and 16 digs and the Indians (1-4, 1-3) beat the visiting Gorillas (1-3, 1-2) 22-25, 26-24, 25-11, 25-21 in a Northeast 2B match. Justine Flett added eight kills for Reardan.

Colfax 3, St. George’s 0: Asher Cai had nine aces and the visiting Bulldogs (5-0) swept the Dragons (0-4) 25-6, 25-11, 25-14 in a Northeast 2B contest.

Upper Columbia 3, Asotin 0: Mia Pierce had 12 kills with 13 digs and the Lions (4-1) sweep the visiting Panthers (1-4) 25-21, 25-14, 25-22 in a Northeast 2B match. Izzy Bailey had four aces and five digs for Asotin.

Selkirk 3, Columbia 0: Aralee Robertson had 12 aces with two digs and the visiting Rangers (7-0) swept the Lions (2-6) 25-7, 25-7, 25-7 in Northeast 1B volleyball action.

Northport 3, Curlew 0: Eliza Stark had nine kills with seven aces and the visiting Mustangs (7-3) defeated the Cougars (3-5) 25-21, 25-18, 25-19 in a Northeast 1B match. Abigail Beedle had 10 digs for Curlew.

Cusick 3, Inchelium 2: The Panthers (4-5) beat the visiting Hornets (1-9) 20-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 15-11 in a Northeast 1B match. Details were unavailable.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 3, Harrington 0: Lily Guthrie had 12 kills and the Wildcats (4-1) swept the Panthers (0-5) 25-5, 25-6, 25-12 in a Northeast 1B match.

Odessa 3, Valley Christian 0: Joycelynn Hottell had eight aces and the visiting Tigers (9-1) swept the Panthers (3-5) 25-12, 25-14, 25-10 in a Northeast 1B match.

Oakesdale 3, Garfield-Palouse 0: Gianna Anderson had 12 kills with 11 digs and the Nighthawks (10-0) beat the visiting Vikings (1-8) 25-3, 25-8, 25-10 in a Southeast 1B match. LouEllen Reed assisted on 26 points for Oakesdale.

Colton 3, Tekoa-Rosalia 0: Josie Schultheis had seven digs and seven aces and the Wildcats (5-2) defeated the Timberwolves (1-7) 25-10, 25-17, 25-15 in Southeast 1B action.

Football

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 64, Tekoa-Rosalia 42: Details were unavailable.

Odessa 94, Pomeroy 6: Details were unavailable.