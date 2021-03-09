Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga faces BYU in WCC title game
Tue., March 9, 2021
Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-0) play the BYU Cougars (20-5) tonight in the WCC Tournament championship game at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. PST. You can watch on ESPN.
Game Preview
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.