Updates: No. 16 Gonzaga women play BYU in WCC championship
Tue., March 9, 2021
Follow along here as the No. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-3) play the BYU Cougars (18-4) today in the WCC Tournament championship game at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. PST. You can watch on ESPNU.
Game preview
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.