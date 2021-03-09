By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jason W. Miller and Katherine E. Upton, both of Spokane.

Standley R. Reynolds and Lori A. Culligan, both of Spokane.

Daniel L. Piatt and Janell R. Klovdahl, both of North Bend, Washington.

Juan C. Garcia and Melissa R. Peterson, both of Spokane.

Jacob R. Carl and Quinn M. Williams, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

John A. Bruno Jr. v. Rachael I. Oberst, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Neil O’Keeffe, et al., v. Tampien Enterprises LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Diana L. Cottrill, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Robert W. Hemphill, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Harvey F. Maier, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Rebekah R. Reed, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Darin W. Burt, money claimed owed.

Brian Munson, et al., v. Innovative Construction Solutions LLC, et al., plaintiffs’ complaint for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, conversion and claim against contractor bond.

Jerome Williams v. Jalon Simmons, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Barbour, Victoria and Joel

Lynch, Summer A. and Conor P.

Lee, Ashley K. and Calvin C.

Legal separations granted

Manfred, Valerie M. and Thomas C.

Austin, Renee N. and Aaron D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Bradley M. Garcia, 30; restitution to be determined, five months in jail with credit given for 100 days served, after pleading guilty to reckless driving and two counts of money laundering.

Courtney D. Hall, 27; $648 restitution, six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Drew R. Podsakoff, 21; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and money laundering.

Shawn M. Bench, 50; 41 months in prison with credit given for 303 days served, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree kidnapping-domestic violence, second-degree assault-domestic violence, third-degree assault-domestic violence and fourth-degree assault.

Bailey N. Johnson, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Michael A. Uno-Peake, 18; restitution to be determined, 49 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, possession of a stolen firearm and second-degree promoting prostitution.

Dale A. Devault, 44; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Jason C. Reville, 49; $66.03 restitution, 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Trey E. Dedicos, 25; $6,000 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Harumi C. Shirahama, 32; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Phong Q. Do, 42; $15 fine, 12 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order-foreign and criminal mischief.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Meagan D. Schnall, 25; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Casey G. Burnett, 26; $4,095 restitution, 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft.

Brandon L. Vanlanham, 25; $15 fine, 47 days in jail with credit given for 47 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and criminal mischief.