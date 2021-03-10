BLM’s CdA field office welcomes new field manager

Staff reports

James (Ray) Pease was recently selected to lead the Bureau of Land Management’s Coeur d’Alene field office in North Idaho. He will assume the field manager role in early April, succeeding Kurt Pavlat, who retired from the agency last spring.

“Ray brings a broad range of natural resource experience to the position as well as strong leadership skills,” Coeur d’Alene district manager Kurt Pindel said in a news release.

Pease was raised in north-central Washington and is a graduate of Washington State University. He is the assistant field manager for resources in the BLM Ashland (Oregon) field office.

During his 23-year career with the bureau, he has held leadership and natural resource positions in southern Idaho, New Mexico and Washington.

“My family and I are thrilled to return to the Coeur d’Alene/Spokane area,” Pease said. “I am looking forward to facilitating and supporting the great work happening across the Coeur d’Alene field office.

“I am also excited about continuing to build on relationships with our local communities and stakeholders.”

The Coeur d’Alene field office manages approximately 99,000 acres of public land in Idaho’s five northern counties.