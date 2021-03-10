Gonzaga recruit Chet Holmgren named Naismith player of the year
UPDATED: Wed., March 10, 2021
Gonzaga recruiting target Chet Holmgren, the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2021 class, has been named the Naismith Trophy High School Player of the Year.
Holmgren was selected over finalists Paolo Banchero (O’Dea High, Seattle); Emoni Bates (Ypsi Prep Academy, Ypsilanti, Michigan), Jaden Hardy (Coronado High, Henderson, Nevada); and Jabari Smith Jr. (Sandy Creek High, Tyrone, Georgia).
Gonzaga is the favorite to land Holmgren, a 7-foot-1 center at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, according to crystal ball projections by seven 247sports recruiting analysts.
Holmgren played prep and AAU basketball with Gonzaga standout freshman Jalen Suggs.
Holmgren’s finalists are GU, Ohio State, Minnesota, Michigan, Memphis, Georgetown and North Carolina.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.