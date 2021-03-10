The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 38° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  NCAA basketball

Gonzaga recruit Chet Holmgren named Naismith player of the year

UPDATED: Wed., March 10, 2021

The glass entry doors to the Gonzaga men’s basketball locker room. (Jesse Tinlsey/The Spokesman-Review)
The glass entry doors to the Gonzaga men’s basketball locker room. (Jesse Tinlsey/The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga recruiting target Chet Holmgren, the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2021 class, has been named the Naismith Trophy High School Player of the Year.

Holmgren was selected over finalists Paolo Banchero (O’Dea High, Seattle); Emoni Bates (Ypsi Prep Academy, Ypsilanti, Michigan), Jaden Hardy (Coronado High, Henderson, Nevada); and Jabari Smith Jr. (Sandy Creek High, Tyrone, Georgia).

Gonzaga is the favorite to land Holmgren, a 7-foot-1 center at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, according to crystal ball projections by seven 247sports recruiting analysts.

Holmgren played prep and AAU basketball with Gonzaga standout freshman Jalen Suggs.

Holmgren’s finalists are GU, Ohio State, Minnesota, Michigan, Memphis, Georgetown and North Carolina.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.