Gonzaga recruit Chet Holmgren named Naismith player of the year

Gonzaga recruiting target Chet Holmgren, the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2021 class, has been named the Naismith Trophy High School Player of the Year.

Holmgren was selected over finalists Paolo Banchero (O’Dea High, Seattle); Emoni Bates (Ypsi Prep Academy, Ypsilanti, Michigan), Jaden Hardy (Coronado High, Henderson, Nevada); and Jabari Smith Jr. (Sandy Creek High, Tyrone, Georgia).

Gonzaga is the favorite to land Holmgren, a 7-foot-1 center at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, according to crystal ball projections by seven 247sports recruiting analysts.

Holmgren played prep and AAU basketball with Gonzaga standout freshman Jalen Suggs.

Holmgren’s finalists are GU, Ohio State, Minnesota, Michigan, Memphis, Georgetown and North Carolina.