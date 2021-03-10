Idaho women use third-quarter surge to top Montana State, advance to Big Sky title game
UPDATED: Wed., March 10, 2021
Idaho outscored Montana State 27-9 in the third quarter en route to a 80-64 victory in the Big Sky Tournament semifinals on Wednesday night in Boise.
The Vandals advance to the tournament title game at 11 a.m. Friday against top-seeded Idaho State with the winner advancing to the NCAA Tournament.
Idaho is seeking its third Big Sky Tournament title.
Beyonce Bea paced UI (16-6) with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Natalie Klinker had 19 points and 11 rebounds.
The Vandals shot 50% from the floor and 28.6 (4-14) from 3-point range.
Darian White led the Bobcats (17-7) with 15 points.
