Idaho women use third-quarter surge to top Montana State, advance to Big Sky title game

From staff reports

Idaho outscored Montana State 27-9 in the third quarter en route to a 80-64 victory in the Big Sky Tournament semifinals on Wednesday night in Boise.

The Vandals advance to the tournament title game at 11 a.m. Friday against top-seeded Idaho State with the winner advancing to the NCAA Tournament.

Idaho is seeking its third Big Sky Tournament title.

Beyonce Bea paced UI (16-6) with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Natalie Klinker had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The Vandals shot 50% from the floor and 28.6 (4-14) from 3-point range.

Darian White led the Bobcats (17-7) with 15 points.