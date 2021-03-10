The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Idaho basketball

Josh Vazquez nets 21 to lift Montana over Idaho 69-64 in Big Sky Tournament

UPDATED: Wed., March 10, 2021

Idaho coach Zac Claus talks with Scott Blakney as he exits the game against Montana in the Big Sky Tournament on March 10, 2021, in Boise. (Courtesy of Idaho Athletics)
Associated Press

BOISE – Josh Vazquez scored a career-high 21 points as sixth-seeded Montana narrowly beat No. 11 seed Idaho 69-64 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Brandon Whitney scored 13 points for Montana (14-12), which will play third-seeded Weber State in the quarterfinals. Robby Beasley III added 12 points. Vazques hit five 3-pointers.

Scott Blakney totaled 17 points and eight rebounds for the Vandals (1-21). Chance Garvin added 12 points and DeAndre Robinson had 10.

It was the fifth game for the Vandals this season decided by five points or fewer. They finished 1-4 in those games.

• Idaho women not completed by press time: The Big Sky semifinal between Idaho and Montana State was not finished by press time. Visit spokesman.com/sports for a recap of the game.

