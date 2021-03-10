Josh Vazquez nets 21 to lift Montana over Idaho 69-64 in Big Sky Tournament
UPDATED: Wed., March 10, 2021
Associated Press
BOISE – Josh Vazquez scored a career-high 21 points as sixth-seeded Montana narrowly beat No. 11 seed Idaho 69-64 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Wednesday.
Brandon Whitney scored 13 points for Montana (14-12), which will play third-seeded Weber State in the quarterfinals. Robby Beasley III added 12 points. Vazques hit five 3-pointers.
Scott Blakney totaled 17 points and eight rebounds for the Vandals (1-21). Chance Garvin added 12 points and DeAndre Robinson had 10.
It was the fifth game for the Vandals this season decided by five points or fewer. They finished 1-4 in those games.
• Idaho women not completed by press time: The Big Sky semifinal between Idaho and Montana State was not finished by press time. Visit spokesman.com/sports for a recap of the game.
