Sports

On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

8:30 a.m.: (12) West Virginia vs. (10) Oklahoma St. …………….. ESPN2

9 a.m.: (16) Virginia vs. Syracuse ESPN

9 a.m.: South Florida vs. Temple ……………………………………………… ESPNU

9 a.m.: (14) Villanova vs. Georgetown FS1

11:30 a.m.: Georgia Tech vs. Miami ……………………………………………… ESPN

11:30 a.m.: (2) Baylor vs. Kansas St. …………………………………………… ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: Arizona St. vs. Oregon Pac-12

Noon: (19) San Diego St. vs. Wyoming CBS Sports

Noon: Tulsa vs. Tulane ESPNU

Noon: St. John’s vs. Seton Hall FS1

2:30 p.m.: Oregon St. vs. UCLA Pac-12

2:30 p.m.: Boise St. vs. Nevada ………………………………………… CBS Sports

3 p.m.: (17) Creighton vs. Butler FS1

3:30 p.m.: (15) Florida St. vs. Duke ESPN

3:30 p.m.: (11) Kansas vs. (25) Oklahoma ESPN2

4 p.m.: UCF vs. East Carolina ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: (24) USC vs. Utah Pac-12

6 p.m.: Utah St. vs. UNLV CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Connecticut vs. DePaul FS1

6 p.m.: (22) Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina ……………………………. ESPN

6:30 p.m.: (13) Texas vs. (20) Texas Tech ESPN2

8:30 p.m.: (23) Colorado vs. California …………………………………….. Pac-12

8:30 p.m.: Colorado St. vs. Fresno St. CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

7 p.m.: USF vs. UCF ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Brooklyn TNT

7 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Clippers ……………………………………………. TNT

Basketball, NBA G-League

1:30 p.m.: Lakeland vs. Delaware ESPN2

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour, The Players Championship Golf

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Eastern Washington vs. Northern Arizona 700-AM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

