Wed., March 10, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
8:30 a.m.: (12) West Virginia vs. (10) Oklahoma St. …………….. ESPN2
9 a.m.: (16) Virginia vs. Syracuse ESPN
9 a.m.: South Florida vs. Temple ……………………………………………… ESPNU
9 a.m.: (14) Villanova vs. Georgetown FS1
11:30 a.m.: Georgia Tech vs. Miami ……………………………………………… ESPN
11:30 a.m.: (2) Baylor vs. Kansas St. …………………………………………… ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: Arizona St. vs. Oregon Pac-12
Noon: (19) San Diego St. vs. Wyoming CBS Sports
Noon: Tulsa vs. Tulane ESPNU
Noon: St. John’s vs. Seton Hall FS1
2:30 p.m.: Oregon St. vs. UCLA Pac-12
2:30 p.m.: Boise St. vs. Nevada ………………………………………… CBS Sports
3 p.m.: (17) Creighton vs. Butler FS1
3:30 p.m.: (15) Florida St. vs. Duke ESPN
3:30 p.m.: (11) Kansas vs. (25) Oklahoma ESPN2
4 p.m.: UCF vs. East Carolina ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: (24) USC vs. Utah Pac-12
6 p.m.: Utah St. vs. UNLV CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Connecticut vs. DePaul FS1
6 p.m.: (22) Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina ……………………………. ESPN
6:30 p.m.: (13) Texas vs. (20) Texas Tech ESPN2
8:30 p.m.: (23) Colorado vs. California …………………………………….. Pac-12
8:30 p.m.: Colorado St. vs. Fresno St. CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
7 p.m.: USF vs. UCF ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Brooklyn TNT
7 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Clippers ……………………………………………. TNT
Basketball, NBA G-League
1:30 p.m.: Lakeland vs. Delaware ESPN2
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour, The Players Championship Golf
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Eastern Washington vs. Northern Arizona 700-AM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
