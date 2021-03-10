The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Zoe Crockett scores twice, Central Valley girls soccer downs Mead

UPDATED: Wed., March 10, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Girls soccer

Central Valley 5, Mead 1: Zoe Crockett scored two first half goals and the Bears (3-1) defeated the visiting Panthers (2-2) in a GSL 4A/ 3A matchup on Wednesday. Sydney Spraggins had two assists for Central Valley. 

Cheney 1, University 0: Lauryn Woller scored in the 32nd minute and the Blackhawks (1-3) defeated the Titans (0-4) in a 4A/3A match on Wednesday. Irelyn Deweese made seven saves in the shutout.

Ferris 2, Mt. Spokane 0: Cadence Peroff scored a goal in the first minute and the Saxons (1-3) beat the visiting Wildcats (2-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Wednesday. Isabel Wright added a penalty kick goal while Abbie Scott made three saves and Mikaela Grzelak had four for the Saxons.

Lewis and Clark 1, Gonzaga Prep 0: Audriana Alfaro scored in the 80th minute and the Tigers (4-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (3-1) in a GSL 4A/3A matchup on Wednesday. Addi Somes had seven saves in the shutout.

Freeman 3, Deer Park 1: Makayla Werner scored twice on penalty kicks and the visiting Scotties (1-0) beat the Stags (0-1) in a Northeast A league opener on Wednesday. Livvy Moore scored a penalty kick goal for Deer Park.

Lakeside 11, Newport 0: Abbi McLellan and Emma Spence scored three goals apiece and the visiting Eagles (1-0) beat the Panthers (0-1) in a Northeast A opener on Wednesday.

Riverside 9, Colville 3: Hayley MacDonald scored four goals and the Rams (1-0) beat the visiting Indians (0-1) in a Northeast A opener. Maci Clauson had a goal and two assists for Riverside.

Volleyball

Liberty 3, Northwest Christian 1: Annika Tee had 22 digs, nine kills and three aces and the visiting undefeated Lancers (6-0) beat the Crusaders (4-3) 25-17, 25-17, 12-25, 25-23 in a Northeast 2B match. Eden Clemmer had 10 kills and 14 digs for Northwest Christian.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Tekoa-Rosalia 0: The Eagles (7-3) swept the Timberwolves (1-7) 25-14, 25-11, 25-20 in a Southeast 1B match. Details were unavailable. 

