School districts weigh in after North Idaho passes two levies and sinks one by just 33 votes

The margin was smaller than usual, but officials at Coeur d’Alene Public Schools were grateful for solid voter support in Tuesday’s levy election.

“The Board of Trustees is grateful for their continuing support of our public schools,” school board chair Jennifer Brumley said Wednesday after the district won 60% approval for a supplemental levy.

“We thank the voters for extending this critically important funding over the next two years,” Brumley said.

Coeur d’Alene’s levy proposal totaled $40 million over two years, beginning July 1. The estimated annual cost is $145.54 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

The current supplemental levy is authorized for the same amount – $20 million per year – meaning that based on current market conditions, the tax will be unchanged.

Lakeland narrowly passed its levy by just 54 votes, while Post Falls failed by 33 votes to pass a two-year, $9.91 million levy.

Post Falls is the only district in Spokane and Kootenai counties that failed to pass a levy this year.

“We are disappointed the levy failed by such a small margin,” Post Falls Superintendent Dena Naccarato said in a statement Wednesday.

The district will try again in May.

“The levy is fundamental not supplemental, so we owe it to our students to try again,” Naccarato said.

School administrators stressed that the levies cover basic educational necessities and supplement inadequate state funding. They crafted tax proposals that wouldn’t increase taxes.

But the levies ran into stiff opposition from the Kootenai County Republican Party, which campaigned stridently against all three.

Though Coeur d’Alene’s levy passed easily, the district’s support fell considerably from the 2019 levy, which was approved with 70% support, and the 2017 levy, which received 79% support.

Turnout was up significantly from levy votes two years ago. In the Coeur d’Alene district, 9,711 voters cast ballots – 58% more than in 2019. In the Post Falls district, 2,889 voters participated. That’s well over twice as many voters as in 2019.

The final count in Post Falls was 1,428 in favor and 1,461 against.

“The school district has enjoyed overwhelming community support for many years, and we wonder if some of our supporters took the success for granted and did not get to the polls,” Naccarato said.

The estimated average cost of the proposed supplemental levy was an annual tax of $102.18 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, based on current conditions.

Post Falls’ current overall tax rate is $1.70 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value.

Lakeland, which includes Rathdrum and most of northern Kootenai County, won approval for $9.52 million per year for two years, beginning July 1.

It will cost $222 annually per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

The margin was slim, however, with 2,701 in favor and 2,647 opposed.

“Much gratitude for your support of our educational and extracurricular programs,” Superintendent Becky Meyer said in a statement Wednesday.

The $20 million represents about one-quarter of the district’s annual operating budget, said Coeur d’Alene Public Schools spokesman Scott Maben.

Coeur d’Alene has traditionally given strong support to levies, which require only a simple majority for passage. No levy has failed since 1986.

In all districts in Idaho, supplemental levies cover a variety of programs and initiatives, including campus safety, nurses and mental health resources, classroom supplies, sports, music and other extracurricular activities and technology support.