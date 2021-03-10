State parks commission appoints Mayer as new agency director

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announced last week the appointment of Peter Mayer as the agency’s new director.

“Peter is a proven leader with a wide range of experience in parks and recreation,” parks commission chairman Mike Latimer said in a news release. “His background and expertise will help lead state parks toward a bright future.”

As director, Mayer will be responsible for leading one of the country’s most beautiful and diverse park systems, encompassing more than 120,000 acres with 124 developed parks, numerous properties and heritage sites and a team of 1,000 staff.

Mayer’s first day with state parks will be March 15.

“State parks has played an important role in the lives of many Washingtonians – especially over the past year,” commission secretary Diana Perez said in an agency news release. “Peter will honor and protect that legacy for the people of this state.”

Mayer serves as the deputy executive director of Metro Parks Tacoma, where he is responsible for governance, strategic direction and overall business operations.

Mayer, 52, holds a master’s degree in parks and recreation administration from Washington State University, where he also earned his undergraduate degree. He completed the Cascade Public Executive Program through the University of Washington’s Daniel J. Evans School of Public Affairs.

Mayer, a native of Anacortes, Washington, and his wife Jen have two children – Zack, age 18, and Isabel, age 14. The family lives in Issaquah.