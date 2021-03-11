Author Alex Espinoza joins EWU’s ‘Visiting Writers Series’

Born in Tijuana, Mexico, and raised in suburban Los Angeles, author Alex Espinoza spent the majority of his young adulthood working a series of retail jobs. He sold everything from eggs and milk to used appliances, custom furniture, rock T-shirts and body jewelry. But his goal was always to write.

As the next featured guest in Eastern Washington University’s Visiting Writers Series, Espinoza will give a livestreamed reading from his collected works at 7:30 p.m. Friday. To view the livestream, visit EWU’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/watch?v=HTAqop1MiIs.

Espinoza graduated from the University of California, Riverside and later earned an MFA from UC Irvine’s Program in Writing. His work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, the New York Times Magazine, NPR, Salon, the Los Angeles Review of Books and Virginia Quarterly Review, among others.

In 2007, Random House published Espinoza’s debut novel, “Still Water Saints,” and his second, “The Five Act of Diego Leon” in 2013. His latest work, “Cruising: An Intimate History of a Radical Pastime” was published by Unnamed Press in 2019.

Following Espinoza, EWU’s Visiting Writer Series will feature poet Eman Hassan at 7:30 p.m. April 9 and author Susan Choi at 3 p.m. April 24.

For information, visit ewu.edu and search “Visiting Writers Series” or call (509) 828-1434.