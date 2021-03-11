The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 32° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
A&E >  Books

Author Alex Espinoza joins EWU’s ‘Visiting Writers Series’

UPDATED: Thu., March 11, 2021

Author Alex Espinosa was born in Tijuana, Mexico, and raised in suburban Los Angeles. (Courtesy)
Author Alex Espinosa was born in Tijuana, Mexico, and raised in suburban Los Angeles. (Courtesy)
By Stephanie Hammett stephanieh@spokesman.com(509) 459-5013

Born in Tijuana, Mexico, and raised in suburban Los Angeles, author Alex Espinoza spent the majority of his young adulthood working a series of retail jobs. He sold everything from eggs and milk to used appliances, custom furniture, rock T-shirts and body jewelry. But his goal was always to write.

As the next featured guest in Eastern Washington University’s Visiting Writers Series, Espinoza will give a livestreamed reading from his collected works at 7:30 p.m. Friday. To view the livestream, visit EWU’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/watch?v=HTAqop1MiIs.

Espinoza graduated from the University of California, Riverside and later earned an MFA from UC Irvine’s Program in Writing. His work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, the New York Times Magazine, NPR, Salon, the Los Angeles Review of Books and Virginia Quarterly Review, among others.

In 2007, Random House published Espinoza’s debut novel, “Still Water Saints,” and his second, “The Five Act of Diego Leon” in 2013. His latest work, “Cruising: An Intimate History of a Radical Pastime” was published by Unnamed Press in 2019.

Following Espinoza, EWU’s Visiting Writer Series will feature poet Eman Hassan at 7:30 p.m. April 9 and author Susan Choi at 3 p.m. April 24.

For information, visit ewu.edu and search “Visiting Writers Series” or call (509) 828-1434.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter

Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

Top stories in Books