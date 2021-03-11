Business beat

Banking

Nicole Shea has been promoted to vice president and real estate sales manager of the Spokane Valley Financial Center of Mountain West Bank. Shea has 18 years of banking experience and joined Mountain West in 2008, serving as a mortgage loan originator and sales manager. She earned a bachelor’s degree at University of Wyoming, and a MBA at Eastern Washington University. Mountain West also has promoted Aaron P. Reilly to vice president and real estate sales and mortgage manager of the North Division office in Spokane. Reilly has 17 years experience in banking. He joined Mountain West in 2010 and previously served as a real estate manager and mortgage lender at the North Division branch.

Health care

Cancer Care Northwest has hired Dr. O. Kenneth Macdonald as a radiation oncologist. Macdonald graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in biochemistry completing medical school at the University of Texas Medical Science Center Houston. He then completed an internship at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, and four years of specialty training in radiation oncology at the University of Utah-Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake City.

Honors

Providence Mount Carmel Hospital in Colville has been recognized as a 2021 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital. It is one of only two hospitals in Washington to make the list, which evaluates the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. The INDEX assesses rural hospitals across eight areas of performance, including market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency.

Poe Asphalt Paving Inc. has won several Quality in Construction Awards for excellence in construction of asphalt pavement. For its work on 2.85 miles of North Kootenai Road in Kootenai, the company received the Larry H. Lemon Quality in Construction Award from the National Asphalt Pavement Association. The award recognizes the 10 highest-scoring projects in the General Paving category. The company received several other Quality in Construction Awards for various projects, including the Garland Avenue extension project, the construction of a new passing lane on U.S. Route 95 in Culdesac, Idaho, work on two sections of U.S. 95 from Webb Road to Aspen Lane and Culdesac, Idaho to Mission Creek, Idaho, as well as work on state Highway 53, north of Hayden.