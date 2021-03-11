Deputies seek help finding suspect in domestic violence assault

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies believe they have probable cause to arrest a man for suspected domestic violence assault and arson but they can’t find him.

Deputies responded early Thursday morning to a report of a domestic assault in the 4900 block of East Upriver Drive, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A woman was transported to a local hospital for injuries that deputies don’t believe are life-threatening, according to the release.

Deputies suspect Yevgeniy A. Dyfort, 43, of second-degree assault, harassment with threats to kill, first-degree arson and unlawful imprisonment, and believe he stole his victim’s brown 2010 Toyota Venza SUV to flee, according to the release.

“Dyfort should be considered armed and dangerous; please do not approach him,” the release said.

Dyfort is 5-foot-8 and about 145 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. The license plate number on the Toyota SUV is BUA2629, according to the release.

Deputies ask anyone with information about Dyfort or the stolen vehicle’s location to call 911 or Crime Check (509) 456-2233, reference No. 10029649.