News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man dies in rollover crash near Wilbur

UPDATED: Thu., March 11, 2021

From staff reports

A Wilbur resident was killed early Thursday after he lost control of his car on a Lincoln County highway.

The man, who has not been identified pending family notification, was driving southeast on state Highway 174 just north of Wilbur about 12:45 a.m. when his car crossed into the oncoming lane, the Washington State Patrol said in a news release. He overcorrected and lost control of the car. 

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and he died at the scene after he was ejected from the car, WSP said.

