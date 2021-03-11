Man dies in rollover crash near Wilbur

From staff reports

A Wilbur resident was killed early Thursday after he lost control of his car on a Lincoln County highway.

The man, who has not been identified pending family notification, was driving southeast on state Highway 174 just north of Wilbur about 12:45 a.m. when his car crossed into the oncoming lane, the Washington State Patrol said in a news release. He overcorrected and lost control of the car.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and he died at the scene after he was ejected from the car, WSP said.