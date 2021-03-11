Prep roundup: Jordyn Hutchinson helps Mead sweep Cheney; Oakesdale completes undefeated season

Volleyball

Mead 3, Cheney 0: Jordyn Hutchinson had 12 kills, Madi Zorn had 27 assists and the visiting Panthers (6-1) swept the Blackhawks (2-5) 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 in a GSL 4A/3A match on Thursday.

Central Valley 3, Ferris 1: Robyn White had 15 kills with 8 aces and the visiting Bears (3-4) beat the Saxons (2-5) 25-22, 25-27, 25-17, 25-20 in a GSL 4A/3A match on Thursday.

Gonzaga Prep 3, University 0: Jacyn Bamis had 14 kills with three blocks and the Bullpups (5-2) swept the visiting Titans (1-6) 25-10, 25-8, 25-16 in a GSL 4A/3A match on Thursday. Kristyn Simpson had 15 digs for G-Prep.

Mt. Spokane 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Maggie Degenhart had 10 kills and six digs and the visiting Wildcats (7-0) swept the Tigers (1-6) 25-13, 25-16, 25-18 in a GSL 4A/3A match on Thursday.

GSL 2A

Clarkston 3, Othello 0: Maggie Odgen had 14 kills, Alyssa Sangster had 24 digs and the visiting Bantams (4-2) swept the Huskies (3-6) 25-18, 25-16, 25-22. Julissa Cantu had 20 digs and three aces for Othello.

Pullman 3, East Valley 0: Margot Keane had 19 kills, Addie Hawes had 33 assists and four aces and the Greyhounds (6-0) swept the Knights (0-8) 25-8, 25-13, 25-5. Isabella Downing had seven digs and one block for East Valley.

North Central 3, Rogers 0: Rishae Ruiz had 17 assists and the visiting Indians (6-1) swept the Pirates (0-6) 25-10, 25-8, 25-16.

Shadle Park 3, West Valley 0: Chloe Flerchinger had 14 digs and nine kills, Abbey Flerchinger contributed five blocks and the Highlanders (5-1) swept the visiting Eagles (2-3) 25-18, 25-16, 25-20.

Northeast A

Colville 3, Medical Lake 2: Ashne’a Anderson had 31 assists and 11 digs while McKenna Reggear had 13 kills and eight blocks and the Indians (1-1) beat the Cardinals (1-1) 21-25, 25-23, 14-25, 25-15, 16-14.

Lakeside 3, Newport 0: Jordan Findlay had 25 assists and the visiting Eagles (2-0) swept the Grizzlies (0-3) 25-7, 25-11, 25-11. Elise Hinchliff had eight digs for Newport.

Freeman 3, Riverside 0: Jordan Goldsmith had eight kills and the visiting Scotties (1-0) beat the Rams (0-2) 25-14, 25-19, 25-11.

Northeast 2B

Kettle Falls 3, St. George’s 0: Kathryn Lawrence had 12 aces, eight kills and two blocks and the Bulldogs (1-5) beat the Dragons (0-5) 25-9, 25-9, 25-14.

Liberty 3, Reardan 0: Annika Tee had 14 kills with 12 digs and the Lancers (7-0) swept the visiting Indians (1-6) 25-16, 25-14, 25-9.

Northwest Christian 3, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 1: Eden Clemmer had 20 kills with 10 digs and the Crusaders (5-2) beat the visiting Broncos (1-1) in a Northeast 2B match on Thursday.

Upper Columbia 3, Chewelah 1: The Lions (5-2) beat the visiting Cougars (2-5) 25-18, 28-26, 21-25, 25-21. Details were unavailable.

Northeast 1B

Springdale 3, Harrington 0: Kylie Erickson had ten kills and the Bulldogs (6-4) defeated the visiting Panthers (0-7) 25-10, 25-11, 25-10.

Garfield-Palouse 3, Tekoa-Rosalia 0: Maci Brantner had 12 kills with three blocks and the Vikings (2-5) swept the Timberwolves (1-9) 25-20, 25-21, 25-21. Kenzi Pederson contributed eight digs and five aces for Gar-Pal.

Southeast 1B

Oakesdale 3, Colton 0: Jessie Reed had 12 kills, LouEllen Reed had 36 assists and the undefeated Nighthawks (10-0) defeated the visiting Wildcats (8-3) 25-10, 25-13, 25-19. Gianna Anderson contributed 17 digs for Oakesdale.

Girls soccer

Pullman 3, East Valley 2 (SO): Meghan McSweeney and Lindsey Lundgren scored second-half goals and the Greyhounds (2-2) edged the visiting Knights (1-3) in a shootout victory in a GSL 2A game on Thursday. It was Pullman’s first win over East Valley in girls soccer since 2012.

North Central 4, Rogers 0: Bailey Bawden made two saves and the visiting Indians (3-1) shut out the Pirates (0-4) in a Greater Spokane League 2A contest on Thursday. Alexa Deatherage started the scoring in the ninth minute for NC.

West Valley 1, Shadle Park 0 (SO): The Eagles (4-0) edged the Highlanders (3-1) in a shootout in a GSL 2A game at Merkel Sports Complex. Details were unavailable.

Clarkston 4, Othello 1: The visiting Bantams (3-1) beat the Huskies (0-4). Details were unavailable.

Davenport 6, Reardan 1: Darby Soliday scored five goals in the first half and assisted on another in the second and the visiting Gorillas (4-1-1) beat the Indians (2-3) in a Northeast 2B game. Soliday has 20 goals in six games this season.

St. George’s 2, Northwest Christian 0: Dana Mogenson made 15 saves, Cambrie Rickard had a goal and an assist and the Dragons (5-1) defeated the visiting Crusaders (2-2) in a Northeast 2B game.