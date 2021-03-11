West Valley High School announces first-semester honor roll for 2020-21 school year

West Valley High School in the West Valley School District in Spokane Valley has announced its first-semester honor roll for the 2020-21 school year. Eligible students are listed alphabetically by grade and GPA.

12th grade

4.0 GPA – Alexa Aman, Gabrielle Andres, Allie Andrews, Carly Bale, Briella Bell, Alexandra Burger, Malachi Clark, Gracelyn Davis, Hannah Hawk, Liam Hyde, Mary Kaschmitter, Kennedie Krieger, Taryn Littleworth, Chloee Lochten, Lea McGlothlen, Rylan McInelly, Macy McPhee, Madison Moloney, Ronald Palumbo, Karli Petruso, Emma Price, Alexis Rigsby, Ashley Ryan, Erin Sanchez, Olivia Schell, Hannah Schultz, Kira Smith, Callaghan Thompson, Nathan Thurber, Camille Tremblay and Sophia Witt.

3.5 and above – Colin Anderson, Maggie Andrews, Jared Anselmo, Keldan Bell, Kennedy Cargile, Joseph Clark, Melanie Clure, Avery Crouse, Cheyenne Dallman, Treden Davis-Reed, Mason Dobney, Jackson Donaghy, Sarah Duncan, Rylan Dunlap, Lilly Elam, Spike Geschke, Hargurleen Gill, Bailey Glenn, Trentin Hobbs, Tristan Holdren, Ethan Hoskinson, Alicia Hutchins, Esther Killinger, Karma Kruger, David Larsen, Sage McAllister, Raven McLaughlin, Alex McOmber, Ashley Miller, Jackson Munns, Heather Penniman, Alyssa Reynolds, Johnathan Rieger, Hannah Rodrigues, Jacob Schultz, Shelby Scott, Zoe Simpson, Palmer Stocking and Alyssia Wilson.

11th grade

4.0 – Kaitlyn Adamson, Marissa Andrews, Mariya Balabanova, Jordyn Bale, Kade Barry, Madison Carr, Sophia Chreiki, Bryce Conrad, Kyra Conrath, Josette Durgan, Joelle Engeland, Aolani Foxworth, Benjamin Freedland, Iryna Gnatenko, Caileigh Harris, Alle Herzog, Grant Hill, Rilee Homer, Lane Kimble, Faythe Lloyd, William Logan, Duachee Lor, Grace McEachran, Mia Moeller, Keagan Nakazawa, Alissa Parker, Ellie Parviainen, August Patton-Scruggs, Makayla Peterson, Gannon Rehn, Connor Rowatt, Anna Ryburn, Jaylin Schroder, Nevaeh Sherwood, Aurora Spaulding, Taylor Steven, Sarah Stone and Trent White.

3.5 and above – Jonathan Austin, Anna Bole, Mattison Browne, Matthew Buck, Lauren Burk, Angelina Caler, Kylie Campbell, Ilona Davydenko, Gabriel Ellermeier, Emily Finke, Eamonn Foster, Chase Froelich, Jacob Geiger, Caleb Gray, Jacob Green, Lindsey Green, Cole Greene, Anaka Gregg, Emily Gustafson, Braden Hart, Jackson Harty, Aliyah Henry, Kevin Hill, Ian Howat, Lain Hyde, Hailey James, Marissa Jones, Ella Joubert, Colin Kalivas, Hayden Kammers, Daylan Kessler, Noah Krause, Kennedy Kreider, Sean Lincks, Turner Livingston, Patrick Maas, Ozias McFarland, Joseph Neer, Sean Nolan, Rylen Palmer, Rylee Reeves, Blake Reynolds, Parker Ritzmann, Jazzlyn Russ, Madison Russell, Daniel Salazar, Gillian Simpson, Vanessa Towne, Lauren Williams and Jamie O. Yarrington.

10th grade

4.0 – Hasan Al-Hakeem, Alden Bell, Emma Bias, Ashleigh Burger, Victor Celli III, Kyler Cummins, America De La O, Ellie Dobney, Jenna Dubois, Kyla Eshner, Molly Fisher, Roxanne Fredericksen, Cheyenne Gramlow, Cameron Haight, Hannah Holdway, Naomi Huseby, James Kien, Carlie Knapp, Shirley Lin, Isaac Morris, Asher Nieffenegger, Malea Palpalatok, Adelaide Pierce, Kiera Price, Kyle Roberts, Abigail Sicilia, Sarah Taylor, Avery Tuccio and Meena Yeager.

3.5 and above – Ari Albert, Jackson Bale, Jake Barker, Zachary Bjurstrom, Croft Christensen, Cailin Donaghy, Jesse Dykes, Grady Friberg, Emma Halbig, Lincoln Hansen, Reese Hansen, Dylan Heid, Jose Hernandez, Dylan Heuett, Graham Hill, Ian Hodson, Eli Holden, Lucas Hone, John Hudson, Karley Ingram, Randi Johnson, Toulin Kusaibati, Aylen Littleworth, Tely Lor, Hunter McQuitty, Isabel Niles, Addisen Palmer, Grace Randall, Kaleb Rydell, Rosko Schroder, Trace Scott, Jenna Simmet, Rilee Smith, Jayke Spinks-Vazquez, Alyssa Tarbert, Rusty Taylor, Sophia Tibbetts, Hallie Vermurlen, Logan Waste, Caehlin Williamson and April Witham.

Ninth grade

4.0 – William Adamson, Rylan Allen, Levi Barham, Adahlia Betts, Timothy Blackwood, Heroshi Carino, Spencer Cerenzia, Wyatt Cline, Ella Clutter, Paul Currie, Chloe Deharo, Keenan Dunfield, Preston Engeland, Derek Esvelt, Kayla Flock, Jane Freedland, Angela Graybill, Callie Hansen, Ellora Hebner, Abigail Hogberg, Jayme Horn, Jade Leighton, Matthew Liang, Michael Liberg, Nathan Lincks, Aubrey Lobdell, Mason Lochten, Henry Lohstroh, Chloe Matteson, Verity McBlair, Willow McLaughlin, Neena McManigal, Jamie McMurtery, George Palumbo, Bryndel Pargman, Emily Pence, Cyler Petruso, Brenley Ramsey, Sophia Raskell, Noah Reid, Mckenzie Sargent, Caitlin Shimabukuro, Kevin Waligora, Genesis Willis and Aidan Wolfe.

3.5 and above – Nolan Askew, Madison Babcock, Tony Belko, Trenton Browne, Tresa Bunch, Haydin Cassatt, Toni Culp, Kyla Duvanich, Kristen Farrell, Eleanor Framstad, Benjamin Fried, Esmond Gibbs, Toby Graham, Kylie Graupner, Jaedyn Green, Tyler Guzman, Isabel Hilsabeck, Noah Hunt, Shylee Joe, Kaylee Jolly, Gracie Kennicutt, Canon Knauss, Myranda Lloyd, Adriana Lopez, John Macall, Marie McCulloch, Bridey McFarland, Uriel Menez Carpinteyro, Parker Munns, Andrew O’Neal, Easton O’Neal, Konner Olsher, Maliya Olson, Brycen Palmer, Logan Perkins Utecht, Benjamin Reid, Craig Reid, Aiden Rose, Chloe Schuman, Tanner Schwanke, Keason Silva, Mylie Silver, Tamia Skinner, Danielle Smith, Daphne Van Wey, Paula Vargas Arenas, Dina Vasyukhnevich, Larayia Warren, Iliana Wenz, Isabella Wessner, Parker Williams, Quincy Williamson and Ashlyn Woodbridge.