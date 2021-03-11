What’s Worth Watching: Revisit Oscar-winning ‘The Queen’ for another view of palace in crisis mode

As social media flooded with references to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “bombshell” interview with Oprah Winfrey over the weekend, my mind couldn’t help wandering back a couple of decades to a similar royal catastrophe. And, it would seem, I’m hardly alone in that.

During last Sunday’s interview, Prince Harry expressed concerns that history might repeat itself, referring to his mother, the late Princess Diana’s exit from royal life and tragic death in 1997.

At the time, the royal family was similarly dragged down to earth. But this time around, somewhat encouragingly, the Queen at least seems to have “emerged unscathed.”

Indeed, the Sussexs were full of praise for “Granny” – that is, the Queen.

Director Stephen Frears’ “The Queen” (2006) revisits the week following Princess Diana’s death and the subsequent public outcry against what many viewed as, at best, an antiquated response.

Much like Netflix’s more recent series, “The Queen” explores what might have gone on behind palace walls.

The film begins just days before the 1997 general election. Tony Blair (Michael Sheen) wins the prime ministership in a landslide, and the Queen (Helen Mirren in an Oscar-winning role) invites him to form a government in her name.

“You are my 10th prime minister, Mr. Blair,” she says, going on to explain the monarch’s role in relation to the government. “My first, of course, was Winston Churchill. He … was kind enough to give a shy young girl like me quite an education.

“With time, one has hopefully added experience to that education and a little wisdom, better enabling us … to advise, guide and warn the government of the day.”

“Advice which I look forward to receiving,” Blair responds.

But, before long, the Queen finds herself – and the monarchy – much more in need of advice than in a position to give it.

Just months later, in the early morning of Aug. 31, 1997, a call from Paris, France, wakes the Blairs.

News of Princess Diana’s death sweeps the nation. In a matter of hours, people are weeping in the streets.

Political figures and celebrities from every corner of the globe are publishing tributes and condolences, yet the palace remains notably silent. And the people have noticed.

Blair, whose public relations response has put him solidly in the people’s good graces, urges the Queen to make a statement. She insists the situation is and ought to remain “a private matter.”

Trapped between public perception and the traditions they believe have held the monarchy together for centuries, the royals seem damned either way.

But as the tabloids get more and more vicious, and the nation’s temperature approaches a boiling point, the Queen begins to understand what Blair meant when he called Diana “the people’s princess.”

She realizes that she has lost sight of just how serious the situation has become and, for that matter, what the people need from her.

The fallout from that week would prompt unprecedented openness from the royals. Perhaps the current scandal will drive a similar period of change.

But the idea that the monarchy could end with Elizabeth II is going nowhere fast.

“The Queen” is available on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.