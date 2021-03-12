The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Airline passenger accused of refusing mask, then urinating

UPDATED: Sat., March 13, 2021

Associated Press

Airline passenger out of Seattle accused of urinating, refusing mask

DENVER – A Colorado man accused of disrupting an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Denver by refusing to wear a mask and then standing up and urinating in the cabin faces a federal charge of interfering with a flight crew and attendants that carries a maximum term of 20 years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine.

The FBI arrested 24-year-old Landon Grier of Canon City after the flight landed Tuesday, according to an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Denver.

The affidavit says Grier appeared to be trying to sleep but swatted at an attendant when she asked him repeatedly to put on his mask, as required by the Federal Aviation Administration.

A passenger later summoned attendants because Grier was urinating in his seat area.

From wire reports

