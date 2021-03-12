COVID-19 variant traced to United Kingdom confirmed in Spokane County

A concerning COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom is in Spokane County.

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed the first case of the B.1.1.7 variant on Friday morning, after the Department of Health notified them.

The case marks at least 100 confirmed cases of the variant from the U.K. statewide.

The variant is concerning due to its ability to spread easier and quicker from person to person than the original virus .

The case in Spokane County was confirmed a few weeks ago. Some positive COVID-19 specimens are sent to virology labs in western Washington, where they are sequenced. That process means that it is possible that the person who tested positive with the variant already is recovering.

Washington is conducting sequencing on less than 5% of specimens currently.

This means there likely are more variant cases circulating in Spokane County and underscores the importance for residents to isolate themselves when they test positive for COVID-19 and adequately notify anyone they could have been in contact within the days leading up to that positive test.

“Finding variants in our community does not change how we respond,” Interim Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez said in a news release. “It does reinforce the need for everyone in our county to be diligent in following the health measures. Wear a mask, wash your hands, physically distance, and avoid large gatherings where distancing isn’t possible.”

Social distancing, wearing masks, limiting gatherings and getting tested when you are exposed to COVID-19 are the main ways to prevent the variant from spreading in the community.

Thus far, three different COVID-19 variants have been confirmed in Washington, including the variants first detected in South Africa and Brazil, which could affect the effectiveness of vaccines. The majority of variant cases in the state are in western Washington, but today’s news from Spokane’s health district means at least two cases of the variant first detected in the U.K. have been confirmed east of the Cascades.

This story will be updated.

