Eastern Washington blows past Montana to advance to third straight Big Sky Conference Tournament title game

BOISE – Thrice the fun, twice the significance.

Eastern Washington, which convincingly swept rival Montana in the regular season for the first time in 18 years, handled the Grizzlies 78-50 on a grander stage Friday to earn a spot in its third consecutive Big Sky Conference Tournament title game.

The No. 2-seeded Eagles’ semifinal win at Idaho Central Arena was reminiscent of their 90-76 wins against Montana last month in Missoula but with an even stauncher defensive effort.

Tanner Groves (18 points) was too much inside and outside (2 for 3) for the Grizzlies, who were visibly undermanned in the paint.

The Big Sky Most Valuable Player’s younger brother, Jacob Groves, also took advantage of Montana’s interior deficiencies, scoring a career-high 21 points.

Kim Aiken Jr., the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year, helped the Eagles unsettle the Grizzlies (20-for-58 shooting) on the other end of the floor with 10 rebounds, eight points two steals and a block.

The two previous times these teams met in this tournament – the 2018 and 2019 championship games – Montana kept the Eagles out The NCAA Tournament after the Eagles built double-digit leads. In 2020, when the conference champion Eagles appeared to have the means to break through, the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

EWU (15-7) shook off three years of frustration Friday when it relentlessly attacked a Montana team that made an annual habit of beating the Eagles until this season.

The result is a championship meeting with fifth-seeded and resurgent Montana State (13-9) at 5 p.m. Saturday.

“(Losing to Montana in previous title games), you have to hear about,” said EWU coach Shantay Legans, who pointed to those losses as motivation. “Then (the Eagles) hear that beating them (Montana) in the regular season isn’t as important as the tournament, so they’re excited for this.

“They hear it on social media, from players on the other team, so when they had the opportunity today, they took it and ran with it.”

The Groves brothers scored EWU’s first 13 points in a game that saw the Eagles’ lead expand to 63-25 early in the second half before Legans emptied his bench.

When the brothers left the floor, they had combined for 39 points while Montana (15-13) had just 31 on the scoreboard.

“It’s a (testament) to our teammates finding us, seeing those mismatches on the court,” Jacob Groves said.

EWU held Montana to 15 first-half points, its best defensive output of the season.

“We got it handed to us today,” Montana coach Travis DeCuire said. “Our weaknesses were exposed.”

EWU held Northern Arizona to a modest total in a 66-60 quarterfinal win Thursday.

Eagles guards Ellis Magnuson, a Boise native, and Tyler Robertson were also efficient, combining for 18 points and seven of EWU’s 16 assists.

Montana guard Cameron Parker, who had a team-high 15 points, lauded the Eagles.

“Groves is a great player, Aiken is a great player,” he said. “They have bigger guys inside It was more of their defense than their offensive execution. They’re a great team.”

Up next: Montana State’s second-year coach Danny Sprinkle – an ex-Bobcats star – already has the program in its first Big Sky title game since 2009. The Bobcats are in search of their first NCAA Tournament berth since 1996, when Sprinkle was a player in Bozeman.

EWU handled Montana State twice in Bozeman last month, 93-77 and 85-69, and has beaten the Bobcats in seven of their past eight meetings.

Montana State is paced by three players who earned All-Big Sky distinction, including guards Xavier Bishop (15.1 points per game) and Amin Adamu (14.5 ppg) and athletic, 6-foot-10 forward Jubrile Belo (14 ppg, 5.6 rpg).

“They have great players and play tough,” Legans said of Montana State.

Legans breaks even: In Legans’ four years as head coach, only one program in the 11-team Big Sky had a winning record against him: Montana.

But after the Eagles blew out the Grizzlies for the third consecutive time, Legans is now a an even 5-5 against the Missoula school.