Gesa Credit Union, Washington State agree to 10-year, minimum $11 million sponsorship deal for naming rights of Martin Stadium playing surface

Get accustomed to it: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

One day after athletic director Pat Chun revealed Washington State’s athletic department had identified a corporate sponsor for an unnamed athletics facility, the school’s Board of Regents voted unanimously to approve a 10-year, minimum $11 million corporate sponsorship with Gesa Credit Union.

Gesa’s sponsorship gives the Richland-based company naming rights to the playing surface at Martin Stadium, but not the stadium itself. It’s believed to be the largest single-time donation to WSU Athletics in school history, according to Chun, and money will go toward general options of the athletic department.

“As we all know, the Palouse region of this country is renowned for its majestic fields, picturesque rolling hills and some of the most important farmland in the entire world,” Chun said during the BOR meeting. “Yet the most sacred field is 120 yards long and it resides in Martin Stadium on the Pullman campus of the Washington State University system.”

The Gecu sponsorship is non-exclusive and therefore won’t impact the school’s long-standing sponsorships with BECU credit union or U.S. Bank. The athletic director said the deal includes “additional milestones in the agreement that would create additional Gesa donation opportunities to athletics.”

Negotiations between Gesa and WSU began more than a year ago, in February of 2020, and Chun said employees of the Tri Cities-based credit union took a socially-distant visit to the Pullman campus “to take a look at all the assets that would be in play.”

The partnership will also include two branch Gesa locations on the Pullman campus, at the Compton Union Building and The Spark. The credit union will also make specially-designed WSU debit and credit cards for Gesa members, with donations going to the Cougar Athletic Fund every time cards are used.

Gesa CEO and President Don Miller, a WSU alum, wasn’t able to share specifics when it came to a dollar amount the CAF would receive when the cards are swiped.

“I’m probably not at liberty to share those details today, but it is on the debit card side, it’s a per transaction,” Miller said. “So, every time it’s swiped, we will be carving out a donation that will come back to the (CAF). And on the credit card side, it’s per card. So if a card is issued, there’s an amount we will go ahead and make that donation as well.”

