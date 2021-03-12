The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Greater Spokane League football: Even Duchesne hauls in 2 long TD passes, Gonzaga Prep downs Mead

UPDATED: Fri., March 12, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Traditionally, Gonzaga Prep is known as a running team. This year is no different, but on Friday the Bullpups also showed off a quick-strike aspect to their offense.

Evan Duchesne caught first-half touchdown passes of 70 and 75 yards and visiting Gonzaga Prep topped Mead 37-10 in a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A game at Union Stadium.

Jaden Ortega had 179 yards on 16 carries with a pair of TDs for the Bullpups (3-0).

“It felt great,” Duchesne said. “I mean, I just got an opportunity and I took the opportunity that I had. Everybody else did a great job, line blocked great and so yeah, just made it happen.”

On the second play of the game, Mead’s Caleb Shawen busted a 46-yard touchdown run. After the teams traded punts, McKenna found Duchesne alone down the right sideline for a 70-yard TD pass – but Duchesne pulled the extra point, perhaps out of breath.

“A little bit, yeah,” Duchesne said. “That was a long run.”

Early in the second, Mead (1-2) went for it on fourth-and-goal at the G-Prep 3, but was stuffed by the defense. Duchesne got behind the Panthers’ defensive backfield again and Ryan McKenna connected with the lanky receiver on a 75-yard catch-and-run for a 13-7 lead.

Later in the quarter, Ortega got around the left side and went 52 yards to the Mead 5. On fourth-and-goal at the 1, McKenna followed Ortega into the hole for a 20-7 lead with 1 minute, 43 seconds left.

G-Prep forced a punt. After back-to-back 16-yard runs by McKenna and Ortega, Duchesne drilled a 32-yard field goal with 0.6 seconds left and the Bullpups led 23-7 at intermission.

G-Prep got the ball back in the third and Ortega broke several tackles en route to a 43-yard-run to the Mead 3. He finished the task two plays later. Ortega added a 9-yarder later in the quarter.

Duchesne said the Bullpups won’t rest on their 3-0 start.

“We got to keep going though and get ready for next week.”

Lewis and Clark 44, University 3: Gentz Hilburn and Keel Potter had two TD runs apiece and the Tigers (1-2) beat the Titans (0-3) at U-Hi. Potter had 84 yards on seven carries and Wyatt Potter went 11 of 14 for 134 yards passing for LC.

2A

West Valley 20, Pullman 18: Malachi Clark carried 33 times for 128 yards and two TDs and the Eagles (3-0) edged the host Greyhounds (1-2) at Martin Stadium. Pullman’s Carson Coulter went 18 of 28 for 166 yards and two TD passes.

East Valley 34, North Central 19: Henry Stevens went 12 of 24 for 248 yards with three TD passes and rushed for 101 yards and a score and the Knights (1-1) beat the visiting Indians (0-2). Carter Strom went 22 of 43 for 273 yards with three TD passes for NC.

Clarkston 43, Rogers 6: Eddie Berglund had 200-plus yard rushing with three TDs and the Bantams (2-1) beat the visiting Pirates (0-3).

